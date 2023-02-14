Almost 300 students and educators had an up-close experience with industries during Marshall County’s Manufacturing Day on Jan. 24.
High school students, teachers, career coaches, and work-based learning coordinators representing Asbury, Arab, Albertville, Boaz, Brindlee Mountain, Douglas, DAR, and Guntersville were organized into groups to visit participating industries. Each school group was given three tours during the day.
They were shown around the facilities as well as given information on available careers and the skills necessary for those careers within those industries.
“Manufacturing Day is a wonderful opportunity to expose students and educators to the wide variety of career opportunities within the manufacturing industry. Some of these students are currently enrolled in career technical programs through their schools and others are still trying to find their career pathway. We want to highlight the great jobs here in Marshall County and let them know that some positions don’t even require a four-year degree,” said Marshall County Workforce Development Director, Laura Braswell.
Approximately 290 students and teachers participated in Marshall County’s Manufacturing Day on Jan. 24, 2023, with 13 industries involved. Manufacturing Day was initially coordinated in 2017 and has continued to grow in interest with each additional year. This year’s industries included Syncro Corporation, Kappler, Atrion Medical Products, FSGroup, BPI Media Group, Paragon, ICD Melting Solutions, HYCO, DR1V - a division of Tenneco, Southern Metal Fabricators, Parker Hannifin, BK Aerospace and Highline Warren.
The Marshall County Manufacturers Association along with the Marshall County Economic Development Council sponsored this event with the support and coordination with the city and county school career coaches.
