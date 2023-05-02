A Guntersville man was convicted on three counts of rape and incest following a three-day trial.
Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray said late Friday afternoon Lawson James Lewis Miller Sr. was found guilty of first-degree rape of a victim less than 12 years old; first-degree rape with forcible compulsion; and incest.
Miller was taken into immediate custody and sentencing was slated for July 31. He is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole. District Attorney Jennifer Bray said she plans to ask Judge Chris Abel for the maximum sentence on each count.
“This afternoon after a three-day trial, a Marshall County jury convicted Lawson James Lewis “Killer” Miller Sr. on three counts,” Bray said.
“The state of Alabama proved during trial that Miller serially sexually abused a family member over a period of almost two years, beginning before the victim was 12 years old.
“The jury deliberated approximately 40 minutes Friday afternoon before finding Miller guilty of all counts as charged.”
The case was prosecuted by Bray and Assistant District Attorney Adam Culbert.
“We are so proud of the victim for having the courage to face this individual and ensure that he is held accountable for his crimes,” Bray said. “It is not only fitting that today’s verdict was returned during National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. I’m thankful for my staff’s hard work and dedication to justice this week – this was undoubtedly a team effort.”
The trial began Wednesday afternoon with testimony from Guntersville Police and ended with Miller testifying in his own defense. The victim testified Thursday morning with a certified facility dog at her side offering comfort.
“We appreciate the jury’s work this week on what was an extremely difficult case to hear, and I truly admire the bravery of the victim,” Culbert said.
Bray said she is particularly grateful to the Guntersville Police Department, Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County, Marshall County DHR, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and retired investigator Mike Turner for their hard work on the case.
The victim testified Miller began touching her inappropriately when she was 10 years old and gradually progressed to raping her when she was 11. The abuse only stopped when the police showed up at the family’s apartment in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2020, after the girl reported the abuse to her mother living in Florida. Her mother then called Guntersville Police requesting a welfare check on the child due to potential abuse.
DHR workers were summoned to the scene with Child Advocacy Center officials to speak with the victim that night. She was taken to the CAC for interviews before being transported to Huntsville where a physical exam and rape kit were done.
Testimony Thursday also included CAC Executive Director in Training Courtney Thompson, former DHR investigator and intake worker Madison Leonard and Guntersville Police Investigator Mike Turner.
Thompson testified the victim’s statements during interviews included “age appropriate” language and body language and that she did not detect any sign of coaching by parents or others of what to say. She also said the victim’s story and claims of abuse had not changed during the course of the investigation.
She testified the victim was taken to Huntsville where a sexual assault exam was conducted, but no signs of physical trauma were found. This is not unusual and “doesn’t mean there was or excludes the possibility of sexual abuse,” Leonard said.
Leonard testified she spoke to Miller at the scene, told him she had concerns for the children’s safety in the household, and ultimately took the victim into foster care where she stayed for two years before being reunited with her mother and moving to Florida with her.
The victim’s stepmother also testified Thursday.
Wrapping up testimony
Testimony Friday centered around forensic scientist Angela Fletcher for the prosecution and Miller for the defense.
Fletcher’s testimony was primarily technical and procedural based but included the fact semen samples discovered on one pair of leggings and inside one pair of ladies’ panties worn by the alleged victim matched DNA samples taken via a cheek swab from Miller.
The two items of clothing were worn on two different occasions, based on previous testimony given by the alleged juvenile victim.
Fletcher said police submitted bedding, a mattress top, and several articles of clothing taken from Miller’s home. Additionally, a cheek swab from Miller and a rape kit conducted on the female juvenile were also submitted for analysis.
None of the bedding, mattress top nor some of the clothing tested positive for semen.
Prosecutors rested their case at 10:45 a.m.
A motion made by the defense to acquit Miller was denied immediately by Judge Chris Abel.
Miller took the stand just before 11 a.m. to testify in his own defense.
During testimony, he said he had a habit of masturbating in either his bedroom or the bathroom, and when done, he would clean up using articles of clothing taken from the family’s laundry hamper in the bathroom.
However, in statements made by Miller to Guntersville Police Investigator Mike Turner in 2020, Miller allegedly told him he would only clean up using his clothing.
“I seriously don’t know how semen got onto her clothes,” Miller testified regarding the leggings and panties that tested positive for semen.
He testified the apartment’s lease did not allow locks to be installed on interior doors and the alleged victim had walked in on him once or twice while he was masturbating.
Miller testified the alleged victim had gotten into trouble with him a few days prior to the police arriving at the family’s home in 2020. Miller said she was caught texting “someone she didn’t know” using “nasty talk” and Miller acted “to put a stop to it.”
He said he also confiscated her cellphone because she was using it to talk to boys “cussing … using bad words … and sex talk.”
In testimony, he denied ever having sex with the victim, touching the victim or physically abusing the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.