UPDATED: Plane crash near Albertville kills Crossville man

First responders continue their investigation into a small plane crash in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims is urging drivers to stay away from the scene on Mt. Olive Drive in the Albertville area.
Both Mt. Olive Drive and Childmark Drive are closed to all traffic other than first responders and residents able to prove they live there, Sims said.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and firefighters responded to the initial 911 call made just before 2 p.m.
A small plane crashed into the woods on Mt. Olive Drive, killing 75-year-old John Lassiter, of Crossville, according to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.
The scene remains secured by various law enforcement agencies and fire personnel – including Douglas Police, Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, and Guntersville Fire Department in addition to the sheriff’s office - are on scene as well, Sims said. The FAA has been notified and are expected to arrive on scene soon.
Sims said it is too early in the investigation to release any further details.
“For now, everyone needs to stay off the roads around here to allow our investigators and first responders in and out of the area,” Sims said. “We don’t need the area clogged up with people who have no business being out here.”
Sims said the two roads will be closed for many hours as the scene will remain active for some time yet this afternoon and evening. Depending on where the FAA investigators are based, the investigation may continue throughout the nighttime hours as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.