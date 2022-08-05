Shannon Cahill grew up in Guntersville, played high school sports at Guntersville, and has never coached or taught anywhere else.
Recently, Cahill became the face of the Guntersville athletic department, being elevated to the role of athletic director as the new school and athletic year gets underway.
“I’m really excited about it,” Cahill said of the new role. “I grew up here, I played sports here, I’ve never taught or coached anywhere else, and they’re also going to continue to let me coach while I’m AD so that’s exciting. Just to be able to lead the great coaches and programs we have here says a lot that they have that trust in me. I’m excited about it, and ready to keep doing great things down at Guntersville.”
Cahill had recently been the Assistant Athletic Director, and was promoted this summer after the former AD, Darren James, stepped down to take the same role at Gardendale High School. For Cahill, the biggest challenge of stepping into an administrative role in addition to his coaching duties, which include being a member of the varsity football staff, was learning all that goes on in the build-up to the games, so they can actually take place.
“Just how much goes on behind the scenes really,” Cahill noted. “The Athletic Director and the Assistant Athletic Director, they take care of things way before the contests, so games and things can run as smooth as they do. It’s stuff you don’t realize goes on until you’re in that role. It’s a lot of work beforehand to make things run as smooth as they can.”
Cahill says that with his years of experience at Guntersville, he’s built strong relationships with all of the school’s coaches, and says it won’t be difficult to adjust going from a football coach one minute, to having to put on the Athletic Director hat the next.
“I take pride in being a football coach and the program we have going on here, it’s great to be part of,” he noted. “But when the time comes, I’ll have to separate myself from being a coach. But I have a really good relationship with all the coaches here, I’ve worked with them for 10 years now, I go to all the events to support them as the assistant, and now being the leader fully it’s just as good.”
While Cahill is early on in the job as head of athletics for the Wildcats, he noted that he’s jumped head-on into getting things in order for this season’s events, which are set to start in two weeks. Not an easy task at a school that is currently being fully renovated, with construction crews on the campus at nearly every hour, and how even working on projects that aren’t sports related, how it affects the events on campus.
“As of now, this year it shouldn’t,” Cahill said of the construction and new facilities possibly affecting the schedules. “But the biggest thing is going to be the parking for all the events. We’re really starting to dissect that and work on all the flow of traffic and everything. The headache is coming, but we’re trying to get ahead of the game and get that figured out before the time comes.
“I haven’t had many discussions on the building and things to come. The gyms are one of the last phases of building the new school, so as far facilities it’s not going to change greatly in the next two, three, or four years, but when that time comes, I’ll be working with our coaches to figure out what might work best.”
Above all else for Cahill, the chance to take over Guntersville as AD is one where he hopes to build on the success that the school has had recently in all seasons, with playoff qualifying football and volleyball teams, a pair of basketball programs that rank among the state’s best, and playoff qualifiers in the spring in baseball, softball, and both soccer programs as well.
“I have tremendous amounts of pride in the athletics here, and I want to continue that,” Cahill concluded. “We’re great at a lot of sports, and I just want to try to help to continue that.”
