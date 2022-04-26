The road to the state golf championships began Monday with the Sectional Tournament at Gunter’s Landing in Guntersville, seeing the hometown Wildcats use course familiarity to claim the team title, while Boaz also advanced thanks to a runner-up finish.
The Wildcats, like they did last week at the Marshall County Tournament, showed off their depth to claim the team title with a score of 311, finishing 42 shots clear or the Pirates, who were second at 353.
Wildcats John Bruce and Hudson Miles led the way, tying for medalist honors with each firing a four-over par round of 76, while Regan LeFeve was third overall with a 78.
Brett Barwick carded an 80 for the final score from Guntersville
Boaz were paced by All-County player Carson Jones, who finished with an 80 to take fourth individually, while teammate Judd Ferguson carded an 87, good for a tie for eighth among all golfers.
Joining the Wildcats and Pirates in advancing to next week’s Sub-State Tournament, which will be held at Twin Bridges Golf Course in Gadsden, were Alexandria, who took third as a team with a score of 376.
In addition to Guntersville advancing as a team, a pair of Wildcats also advanced as individual golfers, by virtue of carding one of the four lowest scores for a player not on a team. Ross Harrell fired an 82, while teammate Brandon Fussell shot 86 to both advance to Twin Bridges. The Ardmore duo of Caden Coats and Jared Douthit shot 88 and 90 to qualify as individualts for Sub-State.
The Sub-State round is scheduled for Monday, where Guntersville are the defending champions, in addition to being the defending 5A state champions.
CLASS 5A, SECTION 4 (BOYS)
Gunter’s Landing Golf Course, Guntersville
Team Results: Guntersville (311); Boaz (353); Alexandria (376).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
John Bruce, Guntersville 76
Hudson Miles, Guntersville 76
Regan LeFeve, Guntersville 78
Carson Jones, Boaz 80
Brett Barwick, Guntersville 81
Ben Conway, Guntersville 85
Judd Ferguson, Boaz 87
Grayson Forrest, Alexandria 87
Four Individual Qualifiers
Ross Harrell, Guntersville 82
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville 86
Caden Coats, Ardmore 88
Jared Douthit, Ardmore 90
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.