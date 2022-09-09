The Albertville Aggies faced a big test against a high-powered Sparkman Senators team Friday night, made tougher by the fact they would have to do so without their starting quarterback.
After hanging tough for the better part of two quarters, a defensive touchdown from the Senators and a big third quarter combined to lead the hosts to a 53-0 homecoming win over the Aggies.
Albertville drops to 1-3 on the season, 0-2 in 7A Region 4 play, while Sparkman climbs to 3-1, and evens its region record at 1-1.
According to the Albertville radio crew on Power 107.5 prior to the game, junior quarterback Andy Howard suffered a knee injury in last week's game at Florence, and is believed to be lost for the season.
After an Albertville three-and-out to open the game, Sparkman wasted little time getting on the board, with quarterback Josh Ward hitting Matthew Rozier for a 50-yard strike on their second play for a 7-0 Sparkman lead.
Sparkman added a field goal on its next possession, and looked poised to blow the game open early, but Xavier Havis came up with an interception in the end zone for Albertville to keep it 10-0 after one.
The score stayed there until late in the first half, when Sparkman pieced together a long drive, capped by running back Malachi Jones going in from four yards out to stretch the lead to 17-0.
The Aggies looked set to take that deficit into the locker room, attempting to run out the clock, but with 22 seconds left, Yves Ponder raced into the Aggie backfield, stripped the ball carrier, and raced 28 yards for a defensive score to make it 24-0 at half.
Sparkman poured it on in the third, with Ward tossing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Karmelo Montgomery to make it 30-0 just over a minute into the second half. Less than 40 seconds later, Khaleel Green picked off an Albertville pass, running it back 33 yards for a score to make it 37-0, followed by another Ward to Montgomery touchdown pass, this time from 44 yards.
An Albertville snap over the quarterback's head resulted in a safety, followed by a 1-yard run from Drip Thomas to cap the scoring with under two minutes to go in the third for the 53-0 final.
In all, Sparkman outscored the Aggies 29-0 in the third quarter. The Senators scored 43 points in a 15-minute span from the final three minutes of the second quarter, to the end of the third.
Albertville's Kolton Bagwell notched a sack on defense, while Anthony Hollis recovered a fumble for the Aggies in the second half.
The Aggies will return home next Friday after the three-game road trip, and will host region leader Austin, who topped Florence by a 26-14 score on Thursday night.
