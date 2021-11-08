The dog at the center of a legal battle reported missing and possibly stolen last month has been found.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said an anonymous tip made to the Sheriff’s Office led them to the dog – a pit bull mix named Havoc.
Havoc was found Monday afternoon at a home on Wyeth Mountain Road owned by Valina Jackson’s mother. Havoc is owned by Jackson.
Jackson was at the home at the time of the dog’s discovery, Sims said.
“We were able to recover the dog today without any type of incident,” Sims said.
On Sept. 17, Havoc reportedly attacked and severely injured Teri Angel after she entered Jackson’s home in Guntersville. After a brief stay at the B&A Animal Hospital in Boaz, the dog was taken to the Marshall County Animal Shelter while Guntersville Judge Shannon Mitchell deliberated on whether or not it should be euthanized.
According to Marshall County Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks, part of the shelter’s fence where the dog was being held had been cut sometime Wednesday night, Oct. 20. Earlier that day, Hooks testified in court that the dog had passed his behavioral tests and therefore did not need to be euthanized.
On Monday, Sheriff’s Office deputies summoned Marshall County Animal Control to the scene to take custody of the dog. Havoc was then transported to the Guntersville Animal Hospital while an investigation into the case continues. Guntersville Police were notified of the events Monday as they unfolded and will also take part in the investigation.
No charges were filed Monday, Sims said, but may be forthcoming in the near future.
“The dog was in good health and did not bite anybody when we picked him up,” Sims said.
According to Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, the dog’s owner, Valina Jackson, and two more suspects were arrested Nov. 3 following a weeks-long investigation into the case.
The three suspects — Jackson, 46, of Horton; Kevin Dewayne Allison, Jr., 30, of Albertville; and Richard Tyler Johnson, 27, of Albertville — were charged with obstructing governmental operations, third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.
Though these charges stem from the dog’s disappearance and shelter break-in, Guthrie said no one has been charged with the theft of the animal. However, more charges, as well as more arrests, may be coming as the investigation continues, he said.
“Our investigators have worked [the case] since we got the theft charge [report] originally,” Guthrie said. “They were able to put enough together the first of the week to obtain warrants. These are all misdemeanor warrants, but more charges are expected.”
