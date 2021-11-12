How many of us face a lengthy list of things to do during the holidays? But how many of those tasks center on other people and making their lives better somehow?
“Making Room for Christmas – The Giveaway” is a play written by Guntersville’s own Dr. David Chupp as a fundraiser for the Room In the Inn program.
“In the play, ‘The Giveaway’ centers around a young woman who is excited about her first Christmas on her own, and she has made a Christmas list of things she wants to do to celebrate the holiday, including decorating her home, buying gifts for family and friends, baking cookies, traveling home to family and more,” Chupp said.
“She is challenged by a kind old man who asks her to give her Christmas away. She ends up sacrificing all of her Christmas dreams for others and in doing so receives the greatest gift of all.”
The original musical will be Nov. 18 and 19 during dinner theater. The show is at 6:30 p.m. both nights at Lifepoint Church, 700 Motley St., in Albertville.
The musical will also be performed Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are not required for this performance and there is no entry fee. However, donations of all amounts will be gratefully accepted, Chupp said.
For ticket information or to sponsor a table during the dinner theater nights, call 256-549-8067.
The family-friendly and Santa-friendly show features a live band with trumpet and saxophone. Chupp said the show “won’t divulge any of Santa’s secrets” for the children.
“People say our shows are like a Hallmark movie but with Jesus,” David Chupp joked.
As part of the show, patrons will receive a list of suggested ways they can impact the community.
“We are going to encourage the community to get involved and do kind things,” said Shirley Chupp, executive director of Marshall County Homeless Ministries. “We want them to consider volunteering all kinds of agencies – not just Room In the Inn – and to spread kindness and make a difference.”
A website will also be set up to allow those who do an act of kindness or are on the receiving end of an act to share their stories.
“Last year, our theme was hope,” David Chupp said. “The COVID isolation led us to be more self-involved. It kind of made us not be as kind.
“In scripture, Ephesians 2-10 says, ‘For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.’
“Kindness is not random acts. Got puts us in situations to be able to help.”
Room In the Inn
Room In the Inn opens for the season on Nov. 29.
The Marshall County program is based on the national model Room In the Inn.
Twenty-six host churches and community teams work together across different denominations and congregation sizes, to provide immediate temporary shelter for individuals and families. Guests are picked up at a designated site and transported to a host church where they are greeted by a hospitality team providing a hot meal, fellowship, and a place to sleep.
Each night the host church and team rotate, allowing more opportunities to serve. Through the act of reaching out, serving in God’s love, Room In the Inn seeks to provide a safe place for the kind of fellowship that can result in empowerment and change.
“Registration will be daily from 1 to 4 p.m. at the new Outreach Center at 4101 Alabama 69,” Shirley Chupp said. “Each neighbor must provide a photo ID, be able to pass a criminal background check and submit to drug and alcohol testing as well as a COVID screening.”
Anyone who has COVID will be assisted by other resources, she said.
The new outreach center provides showers and laundry facilities, Shirley Chupp said. Additionally, the space could double as an overnight shelter if a church is unavailable.
“We still need churches and volunteers,” she said.
Anyone interested in becoming a host church or to volunteer or to discuss financial donations, call the Marshall County Homeless Ministries at 256-486-3398 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday.
