GUNTERSVILLE – Two years ago, Tristan Palacios arrived as an unknown from Texas, who Guntersville soccer coach Zach Ross showed potential.
Just over two years later according to Ross, Palacios has exceeded all expectations and hopes he had for the player, and Thursday afternoon the young scorer inked with Spring Hill College in Mobile to continue his academic and soccer careers.
For Palacios, he knew the goal of playing college soccer was possible, and was drawn to the atmosphere of the team and city that surrounds Spring Hill
“I’m excited, and excited to be with my new team,” Palacios said. “I don’t want my season to end, and I’ll miss high school soccer, but it’s also a new journey that I’m going to have to go through. I’m excited, and excited to meet my new teammates.
“I knew it was possible that anything I could set my mind to, I could do it, and this just further proves that hard work does eventually pay off.”
Palacios moved to Guntersville in the summer of 2020 from south Texas, and impressed Ross in the videos he saw of Palacios in action, and once getting him on the field, has been instrumental in helping the Wildcats to a pair of strong seasons over the past two springs. Ross said he was especially big during the 2021 season as the team looked to replace more than 10 seniors, and this season has taken his game to the next level, giving the team a chance to win every night, as Ross put it.
This season Palacios is one the team's leading offensive players, and has the Wildcats in position to secure the outright area regular season championship next week.
“The first thing I did was googled him,” Ross said. “I saw his Hudl video clicked on it and said, ‘He’s pretty good.’ Got fired up about having this new player coming in, then we get here in the summer, and he blew us away. Not knowing anything about him or him personally, those few practices in the summer I thought we had somebody special, and really help us bridge the gap for us. What he’s done since that point though, has absolutely eclipsed all of our expectations for him.”
One thing that has stood out to Ross and his teammates in the two years he’s coached Palacios, is his competitive drive. According to Ross, in 18-plus years of coaching and being involved with high school sports, he described Tristan as the most competitive person he’s ever been around in any sport at any level.
“That’s really for me what seperates him,” Ross said. “It isn’t just his talent or his work ethic. When we lose, or when he doesn’t play as good as he thinks he should play, he looks physically ill. It means that much to him. He’s been a great leader for us, but that’s the thing I think these young guys can really take from him and become better players themselves.”
Palacios joins a Spring Hill team that competes at the NCAA Division 2 level as members of the Gulf South Conference in men’s soccer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.