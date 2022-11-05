GERALDINE, Ala. — Geraldine High School is preparing for the inaugural season of its soccer program, as the Bulldogs will field varsity boys and varsity girls teams beginning with the 2023 campaign.
Geraldine joins Crossville, Collinsville and Sylvania as schools in the DeKalb County School System with soccer programs.
In late September, State Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) and State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Leesburg) presented a $10,000 check to GHS Principal Jason Mayfield and Bulldog soccer coaches Rob Hullett and Chris Self to help the program enjoy a successful launch.
Shaver said State Rep. Wes Kitchens (R-Arab) also helped secure the funding. Kitchens wasn’t able to attend the check presentation ceremony.
“Some of the seniors tell us they’ve been trying to get a soccer program at Geraldine since they were in elementary school,” Hullett said. “They’ve been fighting for it for years. They signed petitions and presented them to the administration. They’re thrilled, and we’re excited to have the opportunity.”
Forty boys and 30 girls tried out for the varsity teams. Hullett said GHS would “maybe try to add JV teams in the coming years.”
The Bulldogs will compete in Class 1A-3A, Area 7 with Danville, J.B. Pennington, St. Bernard, Susan Moore and Sylvania.
“We’ve got our schedule done already and it’s full,” Hullett said. “You’re allowed 20 games and two tournaments.
“We have 20 games for the boys and 19 for the girls, and I think we’ll pick up another game for them. We had no issues getting games scheduled.
“Practice starts January 16. February 2 can be our first game, but our first game is going to be at Cherokee County on Feb 10. Our first home game is vs. Douglas on February 13.”
The Bulldogs will play their home games at Coolidge Isbell Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.