After being canceled last year due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the annual Boaz Christmas parade is back this year with a special parade grand marshal leading the way.
Beginning at 5:30 this Friday evening, Beth Wilson will help blaze a trail for the parade as it makes its way from First Baptist Church of Boaz toward Main Street in downtown Boaz, the first time since 1974 it’s gone through downtown according to the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 7-year-old daughter of Heath and Laura Wilson, Beth was born with a rare medical condition called Pfeiffer syndrome. She has undergone 15 brain and cranial surgeries, but her parents said it hasn’t stopped her from living her life to the fullest.
“Her entire demeanor exudes joy, and when she laughs, it lights up a room,” he parents said. “To know her is to love her.”
Beth attends the first grade at Boaz Elementary School. She enjoys accessorizing her bracelets and jewelry to match her outfits and tell her 4-year-old little brother what to do, her parents said.
“We can’t imagine living anywhere other than Boaz while raising a child with such extreme medical needs,” he parents said. “We are beyond grateful for how the community helped support us when she was born and in the years afterwards. It takes a village to raise kids, and Boaz has been the best.”
The parade will be followed by the Christmas Under the Stars event at the Old Mill Park where people can enjoy the Tinsel Tree Trail and witness the lighting of Boaz’s official Christmas tree. There will be hot chocolate, a photo booth and much more, the chamber said.
