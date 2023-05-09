Mountain Lakes Composite Squadron in Guntersville recently held a Change of Command ceremony.
The change of command from Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Daniella Delcamp to Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Izen Thornton passes the authority and responsibilities within the unit of SER AL-135.
The Change of Command is a military tradition representing a passing of authorities and responsibilities within a unit. The Cadet Command has an important role contributing to the success of a Squadron. Cadet Commanders stands as the example Cadet for their squadron and have many teaching and administrative responsibilities which include leadership, scheduling, drill, and physical fitness training, said Lt. Col. Ben Booth.
Civil Air Patrol is the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. CAP offers incredible opportunities to students, including orientation flights, leadership development, summer activities, academic scholarships, cybersecurity, community and emergency services and more.
Delcamp said the change of command left her emotional.
“As I step away from my squadron and prepare to graduate from high school, I can’t help but become emotional,” she said.
“I have gained mentors who have walked me through my teenage years and have watched me grow. I have become close friends with many people I have trained and with fellow cadets.
“After I graduate high school, I plan to start the nursing program at Wallace State Community College.”
Incoming Cadet Commander Thornton said he is excited for the new responsibilities.
“I feel both excited and ready for the challenge,” he said. “I am ready to apply what I’ve learned at my two previous units to make AL-135 the best squadron it can be.”
Thornton said he joined the Civil Air Patrol in August 2018 and has had many great experiences while part of the group.
Two of his favorites were teaching more than 30 cadets at Encampment and his time flying over the Atlantic Ocean in a USAF C17 transport aircraft while the back was open.
Mountain Lakes Composite Squadron meets each Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency building at 3550 Creek Path Road, in Guntersville.
Students ages 12-18 and parents interested in learning more about Civil Air Patrol are encouraged to attend a meeting.
Learn more about Civil Air Patrol at www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
