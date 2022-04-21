A new restaurant coming soon to Albertville just broke ground last week. Located beside Papa Dubi’s on U.S. Highway 431, Beef O'Brady's will offer families a fun place to eat
“Originally founded in Brandon, Florida in 1985, the idea behind Beef's was to create a space where friends and family can enjoy good food and sports in a fun, comfortable environment,” Caitlin Nelms, co-owner of the new restaurant, told The Reporter.
The restaurant will be around 4150 square feet seating 175 total patrons. It will feature 26 TV's, patio with an adjoining indoor/outdoor bar, online ordering and a drive through pickup window.
Its food offerings will range from burgers to wings to steaks and includes several seafood items such as shrimp and salmon. Beef's also has lots of special promotions such as daily value deals, happy hour, and loyalty reward points for redeemable discounts.
Construction is expected to take 4-5 months with tentative opening date near the end of this August, Nelms said.
She said she and her business partners approached Albertville city officials in early 2020 about opening this location.
“The City of Albertville has been wonderful to work with,” she said. “Naturally, we faced many hurdles to get to this point through the pandemic and the City of Albertville has been very supportive along the way. Our entire family was born and raised here in Albertville and we cannot wait to become a bigger part of the community.”
Nelms said she’s looking to hire 35-45 employees to help run the new restaurant. Those interested can apply can do so through the Beef O Brady’s application portal, which will open mid to late July, she said.
