Kat Elmore knows a call could come at any moment and she’d have to drop her plans and hop on a plane headed potentially anywhere in the world. But that’s all part of the job of being a freelance casting producer, she said, and it’s taken her from Albertville to Los Angeles and earned her much success, including a recent Emmy Award nomination.
Elmore got her start in the entertainment industry working on various films and TV commercials, but before that she showed aptitude for the performing arts as part of the Aggie Show Choir, competitive cheerleading and various other activities at Albertville High School until she graduated in 2000.
From there, she went on to University of Alabama. After finishing her degree early, she packed up her Toyota Camry and set off for Tinseltown.
“I was originally planning on [moving to] New York City, but after doing an internship with Tom Cherones, the director of “Seinfeld” (and a former U of A grad), he convinced me to move to LA to get into the entertainment industry,” she told The Reporter. “The rest is history!”
Elmore’s speciality is working with non-scripted shows, and she’s been involved with many big-name projects throughout her 18-year career, such as “The Biggest Loser,” “Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted,” “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,” “The Challenge,” “World of Dance,” “Are You The One?,” “American Grit” and “Beat Shazam.”
“Some producers specialize in stage shows, some specialize in reality competition shows, some specialize in house reality shows,” she said. “I do all of the different genres of reality shows. My work takes me around the world and all over the country. I try to cast and produce a variety of diverse non-scripted shows.”
But it was for her work on one show in particular, “Love on the Spectrum,” that earned her a nomination in Outstanding Casting For a Reality Program in the 76th Emmy Awards.
“I never expected a nomination in a million years,” she said. “On the day the Emmy’s [nominations] were announced, I started congratulating my friends for their nominations as they were posting them on social media, and everyone started congratulating me back. I still didn’t know what was going on until group texts began coming in and someone sent me a screen grab of the nomination!”
“Love on the Spectrum” is a reality TV show where young adults on the autism spectrum “dive headfirst into the dating pool, exploring the unpredictable world of love and relationships.” Elmore said her time working on the show has been a rewarding experience.
“It’s so heartwarming and beautiful to see how people on the spectrum have the same needs and wants that everyone does,” she said. “And their courage and honesty to allow us in on a peak of how they are navigating their life is truly an honor.”
Elmore said the best advice she could give to anyone wanted to get into the casting business is to always be ready to talk to anybody.
“One day you’re looking for someone on the spectrum and the next day you’re casting a bear wrangler in Alaska,” she said. “Don’t count anybody out and always trust your instincts.”
Other nominees competing for Outstanding Casting For a Reality Program include: “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” “Queer Eye,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “Top Chef.”
The winners will be announced Sunday, Sept. 12.
