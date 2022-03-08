Johnny Brown Sanders
Formerly of Albertville
Johnny Brown Sanders formerly of Albertville, Alabama passed away on Feb. 19, 2022, at his home in Gravette, Arkansas, with his family by his side.
Funeral Services were on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Bentonville, AR followed by a military burial in the Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, AR. His brother-in-law, the Rev. Rodney Ledbetter, officiated the service.
Johnny is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Kristy Sanders of Gravette, Arkansas; his grandchildren, John Owen Sanders, and Ian Brown Sanders, also of Gravette; his sister, Dianne Sanders; brother-in-law Rodney Ledbetter, of Gnatville, Alabama; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Beamon and Mildred Martha Brown Sanders, his brother Randall Sanders and two infant siblings.
Johnny was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam war and worked for 27 years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Gadsden. He was an avid deer hunter and loved nothing better than hunting with his “boys,” Jason, John Owen, and Ian.
Catherine Roberts Alred
Boaz
Catherine Roberts Alred, 71, of Boaz, died on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Boaz.
Survivors include her husband, Tom Alred, of Boaz; children, Jim Alred (Tara), of Rome, Ga., and Catherine Crisp (Steven), of Dacula, Ga.; her siblings, Linda Alred (Mike), of Guntersville, and Chuck Roberts (Mona), of Greensboro, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Ann Barrow, of Foley Beach, S.C.; four grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Gardens in Albertville. Bro. Jackie Gaston will be officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in lieu of flowers.
Beverly Smith
Boaz
Beverly Smith, 78, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Jeff Smith officiating and burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 1:30 before the funeral at Etowah Memorial Chapel.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Smith; son, Jeff Smith (Samantha); daughter, Lee Coffey (Scott); five grandchildren; and sister, Eloise Bowen.
Christopher Ashley Simmons
Boaz
Christopher Ashley Simmons, 40, of Boaz, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at his residence.
Services were Monday, March 7, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with burial in the adjoining cemetery with Rev. Kevin Painter and Rev. Wayne White officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Rhonda Blanchard; daughter, Ella Louise; sister, Nicole Brown (Shannon); brothers, Josh Blanchard, and Jeremy Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.
Clyde “Arthur” Mims
Boaz
Clyde “Arthur” Mims, 75, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Whitesboro Baptist Church with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery and Rev. Alan Hallmark officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Memorial donations can be made to Whitesboro Elementary for the continued development of a sensory play area to benefit all children, most especially those with special needs.
Mr. Mims is survived by his daughters, Kristy Towns (Nathan), and Heather Lowe (Brian); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one chosen grandson; brother, Jerry Mims (Deb); a niece; a great-niece; brother-in-law, James “Tommy” Humphries (Barbara).
Roger Neal “The Tribe” Duke
Albertville
Roger Neal “The Tribe” Duke, 67, of Albertville, died March 4, 2022.
Services were Monday, March 7, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Josh Crump officiating. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Carter.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Duke; daughter, Jenny Smith (Johnny); son, Jason Duke (April); sisters, Judy Dobbs and Sandra Irwin; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mary “Salena”
Ballentine Phillips
Guntersville
Mary “Salena” Ballentine Phillips, 51, of Guntersville, died Friday, March 4, 2022.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Phillips; her children, Dustin Nix (Rachael) and Kassidy Nix (Travis); siblings, Donna Ballentine Yarbrough (Wayne), Tina Ballentine Gaskin (Danny), and Van Ballentine (Melissa); two grandchildren; special son, Ed Gutierrez; mother, Vergie Ballentine (Calvin); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Graveside services will be March 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz. Memorial donations may be made to “Kendall Nix Education Fund” at Wells Fargo Bank.
Etowah Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Rev. Roger White
Boaz
Rev. Roger White, 78, of Boaz, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at his residence.
Services were Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at New Home Baptist Church at Kilpatrick with burial at Liberty Cemetery at Aroney. Rev. Wayne White and Bro. Jesse White officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. White is survived by his wife, Linda White; daughter, Mary Angela White Short (Jeremy); sons, Steven Roger White (Katina), Rodney Dale White (Christy), and Roy Preston White (Elizabeth); a sister, Betty Scott; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.