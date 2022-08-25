This is an opinion column.
Momma said I was “weakly” when I was a little girl. I weighed just 26 pounds when I started the first grade and was the shortest one in my class. I had also already had two broken legs.
The first one, I have no recollection of as I was only two years old when it happened. The story goes that I was playing outside with my two older sisters. They had one of those big balls with a handle that you could sit on and jump. I was too little to get on it to take a ride, so I sat and watched them bounce all over the patio. When Momma called us to come inside, Brenda and Pam started in the house, but I went over to their discarded rubber hopper and tried to climb up on it. They said I rolled off and my leg bent backwards under me.
The insurance man had just stopped by for his monthly visit to collect dues and encouraged Momma to take me to the hospital for x-rays. Sure enough, that left leg was broken in two places and they put a plaster cast on it up to my hip. Daddy bought some tiny wooden crutches for me and showed me how to use them. Even though I had to take baby steps at first, they said I was soon hobbling all over the place.
My second broken leg happened in the winter of 1970 and I still remember it just like it was yesterday. I was four years old and we had recently moved into our new house in Rabbittown. I loved my bedroom…it had red sculpted carpet and snow-white walls. Momma bought me a pink frilly bedspread with curtains to match.
I spent many hours in my new room…I had baby dolls, Barbie dolls, a little white rocking chair and a small green metal table with four chairs. One of my favorite pastimes was to put the little table at the foot of my bed and then line the chairs up beside it. I would step up on the chairs, walk across the table and then jump onto the bed. Then I’d turn around and go back down.
On that fateful day, I had gone up and down my makeshift “bridge” several times that afternoon. I was jumping on the bed when I heard Momma call out that supper was ready. I stepped off the bed onto the table but when I extended my leg to step onto the chair, I missed it in my haste. I fell off the table with my right leg bent backwards under me. I think I must have blacked out because the next thing I recall is my sister, Pam, opening the bedroom door and yelling for help.
Momma prayed and Daddy called our family physician, Dr. Finley. That was back in the days when doctors still made house calls and within the hour, he was there examining my crooked leg. He didn’t stay long, however, and told my parents he would meet us at the hospital. It only took one x-ray to show my leg was indeed broken…this time in three places.
Once again, they put one of those heavy plaster of paris cast on my leg all the way up to my hip. Daddy got the crutches out when we got home and moved the screws up to accommodate the couple inches I had grown since the last time I had used them. It didn’t take long before I was hopping across the yard with all the other neighborhood kids.
Over the next 50 years of my life, I had a few minor breaks…a wrist, a couple ribs…a collar bone. When my children were little, I broke my ankle the first time we ever took them to the beach. I missed a step at an amusement park the first day we were there and had to take a ride in an ambulance to a local hospital. They wrapped my ankle and gave me a set of crutches…I needed no instructions how to use them. Since our hotel was paid in full for three days, we stayed and let me tell you…walking on crutches on the beach was no easy task but like I did in my youth, I managed.
Looking back now, I appreciate my Daddy buying those little crutches for me when I was just a toddler. I know that Momma would have gladly carried me anywhere I wanted to go, but my father wanted me to get around on my own…even with a broken leg. My parents loved and spoiled me, but they also wanted me to learn how to survive in life and not be too dependent on anyone else for something I could do on my own. They taught me that when life knocks you down just get back up…even if you have to take baby steps on crutches at first.
Thankfully, it’s been twenty plus years since I’ve had a broken bone…knock on wood. Maybe my soft bones finally toughened up a little…I know I sure did.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
