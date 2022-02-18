Leslie Dale Boyd
Rainbow City
Leslie Dale Boyd, 77, of Rainbow City, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, surrounded by those he loved after a battle with brain cancer. Dale was born on July 4, 1944, in Albertville, but was a long-term resident of Etowah County.
Dale graduated from Albertville High School in 1962 where he played both baseball and basketball. He attended Auburn University as a freshman and walked on to play baseball. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He took an internship with NASA in Huntsville to help with research on the Saturn 5 engines as part of the Apollo Program. He was accepted into an apprentice program at Goodyear and worked there until retirement.
Dale had a love for all sports and played in softball and bowling leagues over the years. He was an avid competitive golfer and traveled routinely to try different courses. He also loved Auburn University and supported Auburn sports. Tailgating on Saturdays with family and friends was one of his favorite activities because it combined his love for sports and his love for family.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, William Leslie Boyd and Mae Dell Boyd; sister, Vickie Veal; and nephew, Kevin Veal.
He is survived by his fiancée and the love of his life, Theresa Tolleson; his daughter, Kim (Shane) Heath; grandsons, Josh, 24, and Jarett Heath, 20; sister, Diane (Billy) Prickett; nieces and nephews, Melissa Prickett, Leslie (Al) Temple, Jeremy Veal; and some great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mina Lobbous, Dr. Burt Nabors and their staff at Neuro Oncology at UAB for their treatment and support. We would also like to thank Dr. Jarrod Warren and Dr. Andy Vann at GRMC for going above and beyond for him at diagnosis and at the end.
The memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be held beforehand from 10 a.m. to noon. Scott Hassell will be officiating the service.
The family will be accepting cut flower arrangements or green plants. They would prefer donations to The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB with the designation for Brain Tumor Research Support.
Charles Bernard
Mayfield
Albertville
Mr. Charles Bernard Mayfield, 88, of Albertville, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, from the graveside of Marshall Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Sunday, February 6, 2022, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Mayfield; son James (Betty) Mayfield; grandchild, Brandy Mayfield; great-grandchildren, Tyler Mayfield, Brannon Mayfield, Kaden Mayfield, Malachi Poe, Andrena Mayfield and Rylan Regan; sisters, Sue Mayfield West (Joe) and Linda Mayfield Sharp Hickson; and a brother, Paul Mayfield (Pat).
Mr. Mayfield was preceded in death by his son: Bobby Mayfield; grandson: Jody Mayfield; parents, Newman A. and Rana Elrod Mayfield; brothers, Vance Mayfield, Ralph Mayfield, Tony Mayfield and Roger Mayfield; and a sister, Wanda Mayfield.
Anthony “Amp” Moore
Albertville
Anthony “Amp” Moore, 79, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Bro. Ken Mote will be officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his children, Suann Coates (Shannon), Michael Moore and Mandy Broadhurst; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Othalua Christine Pitchford
Boaz
Othalua Christine Pitchford, 88, of Boaz, died Feb. 15, 2022, at Diversicare of Boaz.
Services were Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne White officiating. Burial was in Liberty Cemetery in the Aroney community.
Survivors include her husband, Elwood Pitchford; a daughter, Linda Causey (Jimmy); two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Janith Hill
Altoona
Mrs. Janith Hill, 78, of Altoona, died on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at her Residence.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McRae Funeral Home with Bro. Ray “Red” Rowan officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family ask that you continue to respect social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please save your hugs and handshakes for happier, healthier times.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her husband, James Hill, of Altoona; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Tina Walls, of Altoona; daughter and son-in-law: Kellie and Bo Davenport, of Altoona; son-in-law, David Bynum, of Gadsden; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carl Smith, of Walnut Grove.
Ann W. Bearden
Albertville
Ann W. Bearden, 89, of Albertville, died Feb. 14, 2022, at Rosewood Manor Assisted Living.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Joel Samuels and Jonathan Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Kim Myers; a son, Joe Beam (Lisa); four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
