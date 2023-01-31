SARDIS CITY — Sardis pulled away in the second quarter and rolled to a 54-27 victory over Etowah County rival West End in a Friday, Jan. 27 varsity boys matchup at Sardis Gymnasium.
The Lions (17-10) led 12-8 after a quarter. They outscored the Patriots 18-4 in the second period, stretching their margin to 30-12 at intermission. Sardis owned a 39-22 advantage at the final rest stop.
Sardis’ Andrew Felter pumped in a game-high 23 points. He also had three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Eli Morton scored 14 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. He added four blocked shots and two assists.
Thad Pearce led West End with 14 points.
