Tevin Christopher Markeith Hampton will spend the rest of his life behind bars after entering a guilty plea to murder.
Hampton is accused of the Christmas Eve 2020 shooting death of Amanda Jean Hood, 45, of 928 W. Main St., Albertville.
Police reports at the time indicate Hampton called 911 from the Mapco gas station at U.S. 431 and Edmondson Road asking for police. When they arrived, he allegedly told them to look in the apartment he shared with Hood. Inside, officers did discover Hood’s body with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hampton was arrested and transported to the city jail. He was indicted on a murder charge Jan. 12, 2021.
Marshall County Chief Assistant District Attorney Ed Kellett said Hampton entered a blind plea of guilty Tuesday in Marshall County Court.
He was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole, Kellet said.
“That is the maximum sentence that could be imposed,” he said.
Kellett said Hampton’s aunt spoke on his behalf during the hearing.
Hood’s mother also read a victim’s impact statement regarding her daughter at the hearing.
Hampton took the stand to make what Kellett characterized as a “long and rambling” statement.
At the time of the incident, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the couple. He said officers believed the couple had been in a relationship for about two years and shared an apartment at Suntrace Apartments on West Main Street in Albertville.
Hampton remains in the custody of the Marshall County Jail where he has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2020.
