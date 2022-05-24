Ask Crossville head coach Josh Taylor what’s changed most from his first season to his second, and he’ll respond it’s the team’s football IQ that grown by leaps and bounds.
Last season, with just five seniors and a large number of first-year players, the Lions took their lumps on the way to a winless year.
Despite that record, the Lions hit the ground running this spring, and capped off their early-season session with a 27-7 victory over Asbury in their spring game Friday night.
For Taylor, the win is a step in the right direction, and shows the strides the team has made during the off-season.
“The biggest thing is it proved that hard work pays off to our guys,” Taylor noted. “They’ve been working great in the off-season in the weight room, we did some spring practice stuff where our athletes who weren’t in soccer or baseball showed up, they just worked hard the entire time. It just proved that they have been working hard at being football players.”
What stood out most to he and his coaching staff, which was breaking in three new assistants, was the growth of football knowledge on the field compared to last year, and how many players when they did make a mistake, were eager to get back out on the field to learn and correct their misstep.
“You can tell our football IQ has risen, mainly from players coaching other players, before the play, after the play, helping younger, inexperienced players out, it definitely was a nice change of pace,” Taylor added. “The biggest thing is the resiliency when a player makes a mistake, to correct their mistake and move forward. A lot of the times last year we’d get a little frustrated in ourselves, but this year, when a player had made a mistake, they got right back in there to correct the mistake. Coaching wise, it’s a little easier when a player knows what to do in any circumstance and knows how to correct and fix those mistakes.”
With the win came an added bonus for Taylor, in getting a win over his former high school coach in Chris Williams, but for the two teams, the play and sportsmanship on the field is what stood out to them about their relationship.
“It was amazing, it was super special,” Taylor said. “Coach Williams and I go way back of course, he’s a great guy and teaches great sportsmanship to his kids, and that’s something we teach to our kids, and you could tell during the game. Both teams were helping each other up and patting each other on the helmet. Even though both teams were physical and wanted to win, they showed complete class the whole time, and that shows that the relationship moves past the coaches down to the players as well.”
With the spring in the rearview, the Lions now turn their attention to the summer, where Taylor says Friday’s taste of winning has the players excited and ready to tackle a full summer of 7 on 7 and OTA dates, including the Lions hosting a 7 on 7 day with seven other teams on July 15.
“The biggest thing is keeping football on their mind and not losing any of the momentum we’ve gained over the spring,” Taylor added. “Our players are just excited about the future, and that’s the biggest thing is having kids motivated and excited to be here.
“They’re excited about the season and looking forward to this season, we just handed out schedules yesterday and the kids were picking them up and some were wishing we had more football stuff to do, so it shows that our motivation has completely changed.”
