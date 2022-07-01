GADSDEN — Head coach Lance Reese’s Guntersville football team kicked off its summer competition schedule this week by participating in 7-on-7 events at Ardmore and Gadsden City High School.
The Wildcats finished 9-2 last season, winning a second straight Class 5A, Region 7 championship.
GHS posted a 5-0 record at Ardmore, defeating North Jackson 23-5, Tanner 28-10, Ardmore 26-6, West Limestone 24-2 and Elkmont 32-4. The Wildcats outscored their opponents 133-24.
“We played five teams that are not in our region,” Reese said. “We did get to play North Jackson, which is an old rival. We opened the day there, so it was good to do that.
“We’ve got seven new starters on both sides of the ball and a new quarterback. Anytime they can get out there together it’s good. I like to see the guys compete, so that was good as well.
“The linemen stayed home and worked hard. Our linemen went to Jacksonville State together for a camp earlier in the summer. There’s so much focus on 7-on-7, but we know where you win and lose games — up front — so we try to make sure they have an opportunity to do some special stuff too.”
Antonio Spurgeon is Guntersville’s new starting quarterback. Cole McCarty, last year’s starter, transferred to Moody.
“Antonio has always played for us,” Reese said. “Last year, he started at outside linebacker. This year, he’s a senior and he’s worked really hard to get bigger and stronger, and we’re excited about him.”
Returning starters on Guntersville’s offense are receivers Brandon Fussell and Sam Canady and linemen McCormick Langford and Royce Baucom. Langford is a four-year starter on the line.
On Thursday, the Wildcats competed in the Black Creek Parkway 7-on-7 Tournament at Gadsden City. Guntersville’s pool featured Boaz, Southside, Opelika, Briarwood Christian, Gadsden City-Black, Weaver and Anniston.
Teams in the other pool were Gadsden City-Cardinal, Ramsay, Jemison, Minor, Austin, Jacksonville, Carver-Birmingham and Bessemer City.
“Really good teams and a lot of athletes,” Reese said after the Wildcats’ game against Opelika. “Boaz and Southside are in it, but other than that, it’s all teams we won’t see again. Just good to compete. It’s good to see how our kids respond to adversity, and you’re going to get some today.”
Guntersville’s next 7-on-7 competition is July 12 at Boaz, an event featuring multiple schools. The Wildcats are hosting Plainview on July 14 for an 11-on-11 competition. The AHSAA forbids competition between schools from July 18-22 due to All-Star Sports Week.
Guntersville kicks off preseason practice July 25.
“We’re playing Southside week zero, and we’re playing New Hope in a jamboree the week before week zero,” Reese said. The jamboree is Aug. 12 at Chorba-Lee Stadium, and the Wildcats open the season at Southside on Aug. 19.
