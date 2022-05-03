For the past week, folks on Sand Mountain have enjoyed the rare sight of the Goodyear blimp flying overhead. The blimp first took off from the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport in Gadsden last Tuesday and has since flown over Boaz, Albertville, Guntersville and many places in between giving select local residents an aerial tour of the area. This special event was put on by Wilks Tire & Battery Service to commemorate its 70th anniversary and by Goodyear to thank Wilks for being a loyal customer.
On Monday, The Reporter took a ride on the blimp along with other Wilks personnel and family and got an inside look at what the aircraft is all about as well as a bird’s eye view of the area.
After weighing in each passenger and doing a safety briefing, the 245-foot-long Wingfoot 2 took off at 9:40 a.m. for a trip around the Gadsden area. Reaching a cruising speed of about 35 mph, the 10-ton, helium filled zeppelin floated over the city, the Coosa River and surrounding neighborhoods, ebbing and flowing with the drafts much like a
boat rolling over waves in water.
Approximately 40 minutes later, it was back on the airport runway and loading up the next tour group, two at a time to ensure the blimp stayed balanced. A 20-man crew with Goodyear was on hand to ensure boarding safety, to transport passengers via bus to and from the blimp and handle all other craft operations.
Goodyear was originally scheduled to host flights for a couple of days, but due to weather delays and maintenance issues, they allowed Wilks to stretch it out to a week in order to get all of the flights in, something Goodyear said it was happy to do.
“The combination of being as big and as fantastic a customer as Wilks is, with how important a number like 70 is, we’re proud to be able to use [the blimp] to celebrate them and everything they’ve accomplished,” Dan Smith, airship PR and logistics specialist with Goodyear, told The Reporter. “Seventy years doing anything is a great accomplishment.”
Based in Albertville, Wilks Tire & Battery Service officially opened its doors in 1952. But according to brothers Shane and Craig Wilks, who currently run the dealership, the story of the company begins a few years prior.
In 1945, Shane and Craig Wilks’ father, Bill, who was a sergeant in the 458th Bombardment Group of the 8th U.S. Air Force Division in World War II, crashed landed in the English countryside on his way to France to execute a bombing mission. Of the seven on board that flight, Bill was the only one to survive.
A year later when the war was over, Bill returned to the states and got a job selling batteries for the Hester Battery Company. In 1949, he parlayed his established sales route into his own business, Wilks Battery Corporation, in downtown Albertville. Three years later, he added tires to his business model, thus giving birth to the Wilks Tire & Battery of today.
With the acquisition of B&C Tire Company in Gadsden in the early 1990s, Wilks began expanding its operations to become one of the largest independent tire dealerships in the state, with nine locations spread across north Alabama.
But the company’s success didn’t come easy, Shane said.
“It’s all about your people,” he said. “Without the right people, especially in management, a business cannot be successful, no matter how hard you try.”
As they look for more areas to expand, Shane also credited their growth to the competitive nature and personality interplay between him and his brother.
“Craig and I both played sports in high school,” Shane said. “Failure has never been a part of our DNA. We don’t like to lose. But the biggest thing that our Dad instilled in us is ‘take care of the customer at all costs.’ We’re fanatical about customer service.”
With that level of customer commitment and a familial environment among the staff, Wilks has earned a reputation of quality, both for their work in the shop as well as in the community.
“Early in life, our parents taught us the value of helping others and serving the community, so Craig and I have always made it a point to help those who are less fortunate,” Shane said.
Over the years, the company has worked with the Albertville Jaycees, participated in local schools’ reading buddy program, helped launch a Junior Achievement program at Albertville City Schools, established a Bill and Sara Wilks Scholarship at Snead State Community College, and have been active in the Albertville Rotary Club and the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, which awarded them the Small Business of the Year for 50+ employees in 2022.
“Much of our success would not be possible without the huge support system we have — most importantly our families, wives, associates and community,” Shane said. “We are so thankful to everyone who has helped us along the way. When Craig and I joined the business in the 70s, we never dreamed we would be where we are today.”
Recently, the Wilks family opened a commercial location in Birmingham and completed a multi-million-dollar expansion on their retread plant and distribution center in Albertville. They hope to have construction on a new facility in Guntersville complete by the summer.
