CROSSVILLE, Ala. — To passers-by, Crossville High School’s campus might look a little different. — refreshed, clean, litter-free — and it appears so due to the efforts of students.
Crossville agriscience students and Future Farmers of America (FFA) club members recently conducted an improvement project around campus that put agricultural-related lessons into practice. Most time was spent over the last several weeks cleaning out flower beds and spreading pine straw throughout the beds. Students also worked toward improving the overall appearance of the campus grounds, including around the football stadium.
“The most important things I want our students to take away from doing projects such as this throughout this year is to instill the value of hard work and working together to accomplish a task, to help establish a sense of pride and appreciation for our school which is so great, to strengthen each students’ character and work ethic, and to learn employability skills and characteristics that will one day pay off as each of these students enter the workforce,” said Adam Amos, who is the high school’s agriscience teacher. “As a career tech teacher, we are always looking for opportunities to teach our students skills that will one day lead to being an employee or business owner of great success.”
Amos said the project was part of the agriscience program’s “three circle model” that includes agricultural education, a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) and FFA.
“As a SAE this year, we decided to implement a CHS SAE Service/Improvement project around campus to ensure that every student would experience various agricultural skills while at school,” Amos said.
Amos said every student would have an SAE, whether through this particular project or their own individualized project outside of school.
“We know that not every student will have an agricultural related career once they enter the workforce, but every student will be affected by the AG industry all throughout their life,” Amos said. “That is why we work so hard to demonstrate the various areas of agriculture while these students are in class.”
Athletic Director Jon Peppers and other coaches reached out to Amos and his students to pull off the improvement project.
“When they asked if we could complete this task, we were excited to get started because our FFA Officers and our Advanced AG students had recently completed what is called a POA, which stands for Program of Activities in FFA,” Amos recalled. Essentially, POA is student-led goals students choose to complete over a particular year. One of the of goals for this year went right in line with Peppers’ request — “to serve the needs of our campus through various improvement projects on campus.”
“Once they set those goals, they are implemented throughout all our ag classes allowing every ag student to participate in the completion of those goals,” Amos said. “This format really brings a sense of pride within our students as they can see a plan started by students and how those plans can end up making drastic changes when everyone works together to achieve a common goal.”
Amos said his students had several more projects planned for around the campus and within the community.
“I am so proud of our students and the work ethic and leadership abilities they all have,” he said.
