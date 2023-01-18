Class 5A, No. 9 Sardis clinched its second straight Class 5A, Area 13 championship by rallying for a 41-39 win at Douglas on Jan. 10.
Douglas came out on fire and shot 80% from the 3-point line in the first quarter to take a 21-3 lead.
“We couldn’t find a bucket and they couldn’t miss,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said. “I told my girls after the first quarter that they couldn’t keep shooting this well, just keep fighting and we will make our run. We made a small run in the second quarter but couldn’t convert on the free-throw line.”
Douglas owned a 28-17 halftime advantage.
“In the second half, we picked up our defensive intensity and forced several turnovers to help us make our run,” Cullom said. “We also had a huge third quarter from our bigs, as Jayda Lacks had eight points and Kaylen Wallace had seven points in that quarter.”
The performances of Lacks and Wallace helped the Lady Lions chop Douglas’ lead to 38-36 at the final rest stop.
“The fourth quarter was a defensive battle, and it was difficult for either team to get a good look,” Cullom said.
“Kytha Edwards had a big steal, with about seven minutes left in the game, off a Gisel Mendez tipped pass, and Kytha drove the length of the floor and drew a foul. She converted both free throws to give us a 39-38 lead, and we never trailed again.
“We held them to one point in the fourth quarter and was able to finish off the comeback. Our defense forced 28 turnovers.”
Wallace led Sardis with 12 points and eight deflections.
“She’s had two huge games against Douglas this year to help us clinch this area championship,” Cullom said.
Lacks contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Edwards closed with 11 points, eight steals and eight rebounds. Caroline Johnson had seven points, seven assists and seven deflections.
On Friday, Jan. 13, the Lady Lions beat Boaz 52-34 at Pirate Gymnasium to finish off a 6-0 area season.
The first half was back and forth.
The Lady Lions led 12-10 after a quarter. Johnson had a big steal and converted the layup at the halftime buzzer to give Sardis some momentum going into the second half. Sardis owned a 22-19 halftime lead.
“We made some defensive adjustments at halftime, and it helped us turn them over some in the second half,” Cullom said.
The Lady Lions were in front 35-27 at the final rest stop.
“Kaylen Wallace had another huge third quarter for us and scored eight of her 14 points in the quarter,” Cullom said. “Kytha Edwards hit two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help extend our lead.”
Edwards paced the Lady Lions with 15 points. Wallace had eight rebounds and seven steals to go with her 14 points.
Johnson closed with eight points and seven boards, and Sidney Rutledge scored five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.