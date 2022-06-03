Despite a slight dip near the end of May, gas prices have continued to rise across the country and state, leaving consumers paying more at the pump than ever before.
On Friday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was at $4.76, while Alabama’s average was at a record-setting $4.40; up from $3.85 a month ago and from $2.82 last year.
Alabama AAA spokesman Clay Ingram said there are many complex factors contributing to high prices but not enough to fully explain the unprecedented numbers.
“It’s really frustrating to see these gas prices continue to go up when crude oil is not really going up very much at all,” Ingram told The Reporter. “It’s high, but it’s not high enough to warrant these prices.”
Ingram said with the recent Memorial Day holiday weekend and summer travel already ramping up, demand for fuel has also increased at the same time conflict in Europe is stretching thin the global supply.
“Certainly the situation in Ukraine is causing our crude prices to be where they are, which is around $115 to $120 a barrel, but that’s still at a level we should be able to tolerate a little bit better,” he said.
Ingram said the boycotting of Russian oil by many countries has forced them to seek other sources, further straining supplies. Still, he said oil companies and refineries may be most to blame since many have been slow or reluctant to increase oil production.
“Everybody wants to point a finger and blame somebody for these high prices, and that’s probably where we should be looking is the oil companies and refiners,” Ingram said. “In the U.S., we’re not really having any supply issues, but our prices keep going up. It’s a little concerning and a little frustrating. It seems like these oil companies could probably be doing more to help with the situation.”
On Thursday, OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, announced it would be increasing production, which Ingram said may ease pressure on the global supply and possibly provide some relief locally.
“Hopefully some of these oil companies here in the U.S. will start increasing their production as well, because we’re producing more oil in the U.S. than we ever have before, at least we have the capability of it.”
Ingram said there has been some concern among some American oil companies over the Biden Administration’s environmental policies that could be bad for oil futures, but he said the president has recently been encouraging them to up their production to help quell costs.
“It’s a complex situation. We need to do something because it’s really hurting a lot of us out here that are putting more and more in our gas tank from week to week,” Ingram said.
Drivers may see some lower prices in June, he said, but then they could be right back up in July and August. With the “unique situation” of the war in Ukraine, increased demand and lingering effects of COVID-19 lockdowns, he said it’s hard to predict if or how high prices will keep increasing.
“I don’t see any reason for prices to increase like we’ve seen in the last few days. We should see them drop a little bit,” he said. “I don’t know if we will or not. It’s just such an unusual situation right now, something we really haven’t seen before."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.