This is an opinion column.
Less than 10 minutes ago, I watched live as the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial issued a verdict of “not guilty” on all counts.
I can’t imagine how the 17-year-old must have felt during the eternity between when, after three long days of deliberation, the jury announced they had arrived at a verdict and it being slowly and calmly read out loud in court. I know my heart was beating out of my chest, and I’ve not followed the trial all that closely.
Though his innocence was clear to me, it was far from certain which way the jury would go. They were under an ungodly amount of pressure with threats of violence and more rioting. Equally as threatening was the pravdaesque campaign of lies led by the corporate media in the year since the shooting, where, in self-defense, Rittenhouse shot three assailants, killing two, during violent riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last August.
Given the witness testimony and video evidence available on that day, this trial never should have happened. It’s hard to ascribe anything but malice and gross negligence to the prosecutors who brought the trumped-up charges, and I pray they suffer some sort of consequences for putting Rittenhouse and the rest of us through this ordeal. Because what was really on trial, besides the life of an innocent teen, were two things: the U.S. justice system and the right of every red-blooded American to defend themselves.
If you only watch or read the cathedral approved narrative, you might think the verdict should have gone the other way, that Rittenhouse “crossed state lines” to hunt down peaceful BLM protestors or that the people he shot were actually black when, in fact, all three were white.
Maybe he shouldn’t have been there, but he had as much right as anyone, and his motives appeared to be far more noble than those who ransacked the city that night. You can try and split hairs on obscure and possibly nonexistent laws you know nothing about or you could just watch the video and listen to the eye-witness testimony to find all the reasonable doubt you would need to acquit.
Despite what the prosecutors tried to argue, that everyone “takes a beating” now and then, you have the right as a unique individual created in God’s image to defend yourself from bodily harm, regardless of the politics of the situation. Therein lies the very principle on which America was founded.
Our hope lieth not in man or his laws, but with all the injustice going on lately, and a lot of it at the hands of the government, its refreshing and very heartening to see justice prevail in one of our cornerstone institutions, especially against such violent opposition.
Daniel Tayloris a news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
