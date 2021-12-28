Operation Brown Elf provided bicycles for children this Christmas season through the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Officers Program.
Nearly 45 children were chosen by counselors at Marshall County School System schools as being in need for a Christmas gift and were not assisted by other organizations or participated in the Shop With a Cop event.
Rows of bicycles and scooters were lined up and ready for children to choose from Dec. 22 at the Marshall County Technical School.
“We have 33 bikes and 10 scooters ready for the kids,” said Capt. Barry Priest.
“Being able to do something like this for the kids gives us another opportunity to interact with the community in a positive way.”
The bikes were purchased from the Guntersville Walmart using donations provided by the public and area businesses.
Sheriff Phil Sims said the event was not held last year due to Covid-19.
“We expected to have more children this year,” Sims said.
Deputies and volunteers met Dec. 21 at the Technical School to put together bikes of all sizes and colors. The bikes were given to children as young as 3 years old and as old as 12 years old, Priest said.
