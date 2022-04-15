Sardis and Guntersville captured area baseball championships on Thursday afternoon, and with it, the right to host the opening round of the AHSAA playoffs starting next weekend.
Sardis entered Thursday’s contest at Boaz having won the first game of the week on Tuesday with a 7-5 victory, putting them in position to possibly claim the title Thursday with just one game.
The host Boaz Pirates had other ideas in the opener, claiming a 3-2 thriller in the opening game on a walk-off that forced a winner take-all third game.
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, and the bags full of Pirates, Braden Estes managed to put ball in play, seeing Noah Long finding a way to cross the plate in time for the winning run.
Kylan Hornbuckle, and Sean Baugh also added RBIs in the win for the Pirates, while Tyler Pierece and Lucas Zatarain shined on the hill. Pierce scattered five hits over five innings of work, fanning five, while Zatarain pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.
But with the area title at stake in Game 3 of the series, it was the Sardis bats that woke up late to bring home at 12-3 victory.
With the game tied 2-2 after three innings, the Lions then tallied twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth, and salted the game away with five in the seventh for the final margin.
The Lions pounded out 15 hits, including five doubles in the clincher, with Russ Wiggs leading the charge with a three hit, three run, three RBI game. Case Martin and Luke Weems each drove in a pair, while Leven Martin and Brody Samples each came around to score twice.
Weems also starred on the hill for the Lions, going six innings, fanning 12 Pirates, and scattering seven hits.
With the area title, Sardis will host next week’s opening playoff round, while Boaz will go on the road to face Hayden. Games 1 of 2 of both series will be on Friday afternoon, while if needed Game 3’s will be held Saturday.
Across the county, the Guntersville Wildcats shined at the plate in a pair of wins over Brewer to secure their own area championships.
The Wildcats opened the day with a 10-0 win, then followed with a 12-7 victory to complete a 5-1 run through area play, and the right to host in next week’s playoffs.
Chase Pearce led the charge in Game 1 for the ‘Cats, tossing all five innings in the mercy-rule win, striking out seven, allowing just two hits and walking one.
He got all the help he needed in the first inning with a pair of runs, followed by another in the second, five in the third, and two more in the fourth before Pearce slammed the door in the fifth.
Jackson Adcock shined at the dish for Guntersville, going 3 for 3 with a double and driving in three, while Jack Chaffin had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Logan Pate chipped in with a pair of hits, a walk, two runs and an RBI.
The offense didn’t let up in the nightcap, with four Wildcats collecting multiple hits in the victory. Pearce, Cale Dollar, Grady Whitaker, and Carter Britt each collected a pair of hits, with Britt and Dollar posting doubles. Whitaker drove in three and drew a pair of walks as well from the lead-off spot, while catcher Cal Bearden also plated a pair in the win.
Chase Cornelius was the winning pitcher, fanning seven over four innings of work, and now allowing an earned run.
Guntersville will host St. Clair County next Friday, with Games 1 and 2 slated to begin at 5 p.m., and Game 3 for 1 p.m. Saturday if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.