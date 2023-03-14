Regina Smith Grinwis
Michigan
Regina Smith Grinwis of Wayland, MI., passed away unexpectedly at her home March 10, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Grinwis; daughter, Michelle Perhson (Mike); grandchildren, Tyler and Kaitlin, all of Michigan; parents, Gerald and Linda Smith; brother, David Smith (Amanda), of Sardis City-Boaz.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffery Smith, of Alaska; grandparents, Walter and Pluma Smith and Kyle and Lois Brooks, of Sardis.
Regina graduated from Sardis High School in Boaz, and Davenport College in Michigan.
Regina and Steve established several pizza restaurants throughout the Grand Rapids area before she began to have health problems. She continued to work, travel and enjoy many activities with her family in between days in hospitals across the country. She loved life, loved God and loved her friends and family. She will be missed by many who are at peace because they know that Regina is at peace.
Her funeral service will be Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Sardis Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will be at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth, Rev. Welton Brooks and Dale Johnson will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Eric, Kevin and Marshal Brooks, Andy Battles, Joshua Battles and Danny Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Amazon Hope (Hwy. 431 Boaz, Alabama 35957) to help continue spreading the gospel on the Amazon River.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Erika Dyar
Boaz
Erika Dyar, 81, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Erika is survived by her sons, Michael Dyar, of Boaz, and Richard Dyar, of Hoover; one grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Erika requested a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Mt Hebron Baptist Church in Boaz or a charity of your choice. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Henry Jerrold Berry
Douglas
Henry Jerrold Berry, 71, of Douglas, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was Monday evening, March 13, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Sims Berry; daughter, Tara Dickerson (Chad); son, Jerrold Shane Berry (Lindsay); 11 grandchildren; brother, Farrial Berry; sisters, Joan Criswell, Faye Wilson and Judy Roche; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, St. Jude’s Hospital or Children’s Hospital-Birmingham.
April Gardner
Albertville
April Gardner, 39, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
April is survived by her mother, Renee Slaton (Rod); father, Buck Gardner; sister, Jessica Marks; a niece; two nephews; and a great-nephew.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Howard Haynes
Albertville
Howard Haynes, 64, of Albertville, died March 9, 2023, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his sisters, Donna Brown and Yvonne Odell; and a brother, Mickey Haynes.
Robert Walraven
Boaz
Mr. Robert Walraven, 88, of Boaz, passed away from his earthly home to Heaven on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his residence.
The funeral service was Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the Chapel of the Moore Funeral Home, in Bryant, with in the Bryant Cemetery. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Walraven is survived by his devoted wife, Lucille Walraven, of Boaz; and daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Mark Galloway, of Georgia.
Norma Smith
Albertville
Mrs. Norma Smith, 74, of Albertville, died on Monday, February 20, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside Service were Friday, February 24, 2023, at Liberty Hill Cemetery in the Hyatt Community. Interment was in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. Bro. Lee Smith officiated. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Wayne Smith and Keith and Camellia Smith, all of Albertville; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Irvin Anderson.
Calvin Lamar Cline
Boaz
Calvin Lamar Cline, 68, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his residence.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Attalla. Bro. Jimmy Cline officiated. Pallbearers will be his Grandsons. Visitation was from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Cline is survived by his children, Allen Paul (Kim Sharp), Bobby Paul (Jennifer), Jamie George, Troy Cline (Abigail), Calvin Cline II (Stephine), Starr Cline, and Christie Cline (Robert Nesbit); 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Travis Cline.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Cline; parents, Troy and Dorothy Cline; and sisters, Bonnie Jean and Betty Ann.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Carolyn Leeth
Albertville
Carolyn Leeth, 87, of Albertville, died March 11, 2023, at her home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Allen Leeth; daughter-in-law, Vicki Leeth; son, Blake Leeth (Neilene); sisters, Judy Daniel, Patti Walls (Leon) and Marty Mitchell; brother, Michael Stonicher (Sara); one grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
