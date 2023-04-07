The Boaz School System released classes early Thursday for the visitation and funeral of a woman described as an “extraordinary” teacher.
Lori Phillips Samples, 54, of Boaz, died Tuesday.
“Boaz City Schools are saddened at the sudden passing of one of our own last night, BES Kindergarten teacher, Lori Samples,” a post Wednesday on the school’s Facebook page reads. “Ms. Samples has been an integral part of Boaz schools for many, many years. We cannot begin to express what Lori meant to our school district in her many years of service to her students and co-workers.
“She loved her students and community in her actions and words. She will be greatly missed! Please remember BES, her family, and her many friends throughout our district and the city ofBoaz in your prayers,” it concluded.
Samples was completing her 25th year as a kindergarten teacher.
“When you teach that age group, with kindergarten teachers, all the kids are your babies,” BES Principal Josh Walker said. Samples was extraordinary in that regard, Walker said. “She loved her babies and loved her class.”
After learning of Samples’ passing, the principal said, he called her current students’ parents, to let them know what happened so they could tell their children about it as they wished to, rather than having students receive that news when they came to school the next day.
One family he called had a child in Samples’ class now, and an older son, a second-grader now, who had been in her class, too.
In addition to the two children in that one family, Walker said many others whose lives were touched by the teacher must now learn of her passing.
“Think how many kids,” she would have taught in 25 years, he said. The Boaz City School System had early dismissal Thursday to allow its teachers to attend visitation and the funeral.
Walker said an e-learning day had been scheduled already for Friday. In addition to her work as a teacher, Samples was a devoted member of Bethlehem FCM Church in Walnut Grove, and a graduate of Boaz High School in 1987, Jacksonville State University in 1991, and later received her Master’s Degree from The University of Alabama.
Samples also rescued, fostered, sheltered, and rehabilitated many “fur-babies” over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the Samples family requested donations to Second Chance Pet Shelter.
Among those who survive her are her daughter Emma Kate (Matt) Harrison; grandson, Jaxon Levi Harrison; parents Charles Lee Phillips and Johnnie Beth Phillips; brother, Patrick Joseph Phillips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.