“Then some people came, bringing to him a paralyzed man, carried by four of them. And when they could not bring him to Jesus because of the crowd, they removed the roof above him; and after having dug through it, they let down the mat on which the paralytic lay. When Jesus saw their faith, he said to the paralytic, ‘Son, your sins are forgiven’” (Mark 2:3-5)
First, you have to appreciate the resilience of the friends of the paralyzed man. They knew that their friend needed Jesus, and they stopped at nothing to bring him before the only one that could heal him.
When we do work for the Lord, do we let small inconveniences get in our way? One danger is looking at obstacles as signs from God that you shouldn’t go down that path. If the man’s friends had done that, he would have never been healed. Instead, we should look at those barriers as opportunities to grow and demonstrate our faith in God. There is something to be said for thinking out of the box and finding the way through the roof.
There have been times in my ministry when I faced resistance when pursuing something that I sincerely believed was God’s will. Maybe it was finances, not enough interest, or the plans kept falling through. There is the temptation to say that those little problems were signs from God, but I see them as opportunities for refining and tweaking my project.
Second, notice that Jesus does not say that the man’s faith was great. Instead, he lumps them all together: “when he saw their faith.” In our culture, we look at sins, shortcomings, problems, pain, etc. as an individual’s problems. She needs to get things together. He needs to find his way. I’m not responsible for her! “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
This man’s friends had a different take. His problem was their problem. It is not the sole responsibility of the individual to get back on the right path, to heal their own hurt. We must learn to look at each other as members of the same body. When you hurt, I feel it. When you need something, I’ll be there. When you fall, I’m right there with you.
Daniel was just a young man when his people were carried into Babylonian captivity. He was not personally guilty of all the things the leaders of his people had done, but when he prayed, he prayed for forgiveness for the whole community, himself included (Daniel 9:1-19).
COVID has taught us that we are more connected than we ever thought. One person’s actions can affect people’s health, jobs, and day to day lives all over the world. If a virus can do that, then what about sins? A small lie here or a little greed there can have major implications for the whole world. Just as one person coming into work or school sick can shut down an entire office or classroom, one person’s sin can affect the people around them as well.
We have a responsibility as individuals to love God and love neighbor, but we also have a responsibility as a community to do the same. This is where church comes in. When church is just viewed as what we do one or two hours a week, it can be easy to just watch from home or just show up on Sundays, but when community is seen as essential for the healing of the world, it becomes a daily practice.
The paralytic in the story could have all the faith in the world, but he couldn’t go to Jesus himself. He needed a community to help get him there. And we need communities like that too.
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
