Michael Collins was tired of being the biggest guy in the room. He was diagnosed with diabetes at 19 and struggled with weight problems his whole life. At age 50 and a max weight of 526 pounds, he had trouble walking and breathing and was taking multiple medications for high weight-related health issues. Now 52, the Boaz native is healthier than ever after dropping 265 pounds and effectively reversing his diabetes.
He credits his success to Verta Health, a program offered through his work insurance plan that helps treat and “reverse” diabetes. He began the program in October 2020 after his doctor told him he would need to start taking insulin shots on top of his oral diabetes medication or risk serious medical complications in the near future.
“It’s been a great program,” Collins said. “It’s saved my life… I know I wouldn’t be here. I was about dead.”
After the first four weeks on the program, Collins said his blood sugar levels had dropped enough for his doctor to reduce the dosage on his diabetes medication. Four more weeks later, he got off all of his medication entirely. The rapid weight loss he experienced during and since that time, he said, was a surprise to him, his doctor as well as to the people at Verta Health.
The Verta program treats diabetes by providing accountability through diet plans, regular blood testing and a full-time support coach. Collins said the first thing his coach had him do was clear his kitchen of “bad” foods, which mainly consisted of sweets and carbohydrates. Then he had to go grocery shopping with an approved list and send a photo of what he bought to his coach.
“It was good. I invited the intrusion into my kitchen,” he said.
Collins said he never had to count calories but did weigh his food initially to make sure he didn’t go over his limit of 17 ounces of protein and 30 grams of certain carbs per day. He also weighed himself with a scale and measured his blood sugar and ketones everyday, all with equipment provided through the program. That data would then automatically upload to his phone through the Verta app.
Whenever his blood sugar was high in the morning, he and his coach would go over what he ate the day prior to eliminate any food that might be the culprit.
“Through my process we found that tomatoes, just a small cherry tomato, would elevate my blood sugar,” he said. “And I didn’t know that when I was very sick.”
Other foods, like bread or cereal — one of his weaknesses, he said — he knows will always be bad for him, but his body has adapted to be able to process certain foods, like bananas, without spiking his blood sugar like it used to when he was diabetic.
In addition to improving his physical health, the Verta program has given him a new outlook on life. He said his family couldn’t be happier with his weight loss and reinvigorated lifestyle. It’s even inspired his wife to lose 60 pounds so far using the program, and his mom, both of whom no longer need to take their usual diabetes medication.
“They’re still trying to get used to me being this size,” Collins said. “I was always the biggest person in the room. Now some of my family’s a little bigger than I am.”
Collins said he only began exercising in the last three months, and now hits the gym three times a week, walking or jogging 2 miles each session at Planet Fitness in Albertville. Perhaps most importantly, he said he’s now able to play with his grandson and interact with his family.
“I’ve come a long way. Before I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t breathe good. Now I can go where I want to and do what I want to… I told my grandson, ‘Papaw is going to race you back to the house.’ So we did,” he said. “I would have never thought I would be able to jog, a good fast jog — never thought I’d be able to do that again.”
