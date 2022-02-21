NORFOLK, Va. – A Douglas native is serving aboard USS Helena, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory Brackett joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Brackett serves as an electrician’s mate (nuclear).
“I wanted to do something bigger than myself, be a part of something I could be proud of and also provide for my family,” said Brackett. “That’s why I joined the Navy.”
Growing up in Douglas, Brackett attended Douglas High School and graduated in 2016. Today, Brackett relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Douglas to succeed in the military.
“I grew up learning hard work and perseverance,” said Brackett. “Those are big things that can help you in the Navy.”
These lessons have helped Brackett while serving aboard USS Helena.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.
The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. - replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
Strategic deterrence is the Nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Brackett is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Brackett is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy controls the seas and also deters other countries from any kind of attacks,” said Brackett. “If they can’t get close they can’t do anything. Without the Navy, we wouldn’t have as much of a buffer to protect the U.S.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Brackett and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am very proud of finishing and qualifying the nuke pipeline,” said Brackett. “It takes about two years of school. I learned the electrical and the nuclear part. There’s a lot of heat transfer and nuclear physics and then I learned to operate the nuclear reactor on an actual submarine.”
As Brackett and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.”
“Serving in the Navy means protecting my family and our home country,” added Brackett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.