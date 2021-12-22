Wrapping gifts has been a consistent source of shame for me over the years. I am not “gifted” in this area to say the very least. I typically reach for a gift bag, rather than take the time to even try wrapping.
However, I decided to be the one to do the cutting, folding and taping of the paper this year…determined that this would not beat me. If you know me, then you know that this is a very big deal. The stuff of life that doesn’t come naturally to me is typically avoided if possible.
What is your “wrapping paper”?
What looks you in the eyes and taunts you with its superiority?
I cannot help but think of the view from David’s eyes up to Goliath’s.
While it would have been easier for David to go back home to his father and let him know how his brothers were doing – keeping himself out of the battle situation altogether – he stood firm.
He didn’t accept defeat just because Goliath was bigger.
There are so many things that tower over me. So many things that I shy away from even attempting because of fear of failure, fear of defeat…fear of embarrassment.
Yes, I understand that wrapping gifts cannot compare to facing a Philistine giant who is bent on killing me…but I also understand that fear can creep in through any situation and cause us to back away from life if we let it.
My wrapping was not supreme this year, but it was better than last time. I encourage you to face your “wrapping paper” today. Let’s keep stepping up to the plate when that which causes us to shrink back shows up again.
We may not be great yet, but we can be better.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!! : )
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.