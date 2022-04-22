The Boaz Pirates held host Hayden to just four hits in Friday's pair of playoff games.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, Hayden made the most of those hits, while Boaz's bats were kept quiet until the bottom of the seventh in Game 2. The result was Hayden sweep by final scores of 2-0 and 5-4, bringing an end to the Pirates' season.
In the opener, pitching ruled the day for both teams, with Branson Honea and Cole Loftis going head-to-head on the hill.
Boaz's best chance to score came in the top of the fifth when the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs, but Loftis managed a strikeout to escape the jam.
Both pitchers kept the opponent off the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth, when walks and hit batters led to the only runs of the game.
After a lead-off walk, Honea retired the next two Hayden batters, putting him in position to get out of the inning. An intentional walk to Hayden's top hitter put two on with two outs, and was followed by back-to-back hit by pitches to bring home the first run of the game for the hosts.
Gabe Schnittker followed that up with an RBI single, Hayden's lone hit of the game for a 2-0 lead.
In all, Honea took the hard-luck loss, tossing all six innings, giving up the one hit, walking three, and fanning eight. Loftis earned the win for Hayden, fanning nine of six innings, giving up two hits before giving way to Luke Renfro who earned the save in the seventh.
In Game 2, the Pirates out-hit Hayden by a 10-3 margin, but were snakebitten until the bottom of the seventh, when they nearly rallied to keep the season alive.
Like Game 1, both starting pitchers shined in the early going, with Hayden breaking through in the top of the third. Three walks, three singles, and a pair of hit batters resulted in four runs for Hayden. The lead inched to 5-0 in the fifth when a hit batter, a wild pitch and an error brought home what proved to be the winning run.
Boaz had its chances to score throughout the game, including loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the third, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat, as well as runners at second and third with one out in the sixth, when again a pair of strikeouts ended the inning.
But in the seventh the Pirates finally found a way to break through. Tyler Pierce led the frame off with a single, followed by a Lucas Zatarian double, then an RBI single from Noah Long, and an RBI double from Cade Whorton to make it 5-2 before the first out of the inning was recorded.
Kylan Horbuckle singled up the middle to bring home a pair after two strikeouts, bringing the Pirates within 5-4 and putting the tying run on base.
But a pitching change brought Renfro, who tossed a wild pitch that brought Hornbuckle into scorig position. Renfro then induced a grounder to short to strand the runner, and end Boaz's season.
Boaz ends the season with a mark of 20-13.
