A man was arrested April 7 after he made a trip to Walmart seeking one of the few things the big box store doesn’t offer.
Chad Knight, 30, of Boaz, was arrested April 7 and charged with five counts of soliciting prostitution.
Assistant Boaz Police Chief Mike Hempel said Knight was arrested after customers and employees of the Boaz Walmart called police reporting Knight was asking them for sexual acts in exchange of money, Hempel said.
Knight was taken to the Boaz City Jail where he later posted bond and was released.
