BOAZ, Ala. — The inaugural Marshall County vs. DeKalb County Showdown, sponsored by the Alabama Army National Guard, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 at Snead State’s Plunkett-Wallace Gym.
“The Army National Guard has been really good about everything,” Snead State men’s head coach Jeremiah Patterson said. “They stepped up to be the sponsor, and they’re going to have a booth set up.”
Seven varsity boys basketball teams from each county will participate in the event, which tips off at 11 a.m. Admission is $10 and covers all seven games.
“We’re very excited to be hosting 14 teams and getting them on the Snead State campus and playing in our gym,” Patterson said.
“We’re looking forward to watching these guys play, and we hope it will be a great experience for everybody. We hope the coaches and players benefit from it, and we look forward to doing it every year.
“There’s some excitement about it. I’ve already had somebody say to me they want to sponsor this next year.”
The Showdown schedule is:
11 a.m., Brindlee Mountain vs. Crossville
12:30 p.m., DAR vs. Fyffe
2 p.m., Douglas vs. Collinsville
3:30 p.m., Asbury vs. Ider
5 p.m., Arab vs. Sylvania
6:30 p.m., Boaz vs. Fort Payne
8 p.m., Guntersville vs. Geraldine
Patterson said his goal was for teams to play against opponents they don’t play otherwise.
“I wanted to give them a different team to look at in a bigger gym, thinking that it will help them get ready for county or regional tournaments down the road,” he said.
“All the Marshall County schools really wanted to play, because it gives them an extra day in our gym to prepare for the Marshall County Tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.