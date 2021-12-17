Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith will retire at the end of the month after serving as chief for more than four years.
Smith, a veteran officer with 29 years of experience working through the APD, worked his way up from an entry level jailer starting soon after he graduated from Jacksonville State University.
“I truly worked my way up through the ranks,” Smith said.
“It’s all been a big ride at Disneyworld. You never know what twist and turn will come next.”
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said he will appoint a replacement chief soon.
“Jamie has been a rock for me,” Honea said. “As the chief, he’s done an outstanding job.
“Although I completely understand his desire for retirement, I hate to see him go. He’s been a good leader. He’s going to be dearly missed from that role.”
Favorite task
Of all the jobs he’s held at the department, street patrol is what he enjoyed – and has missed - the most.
“I loved patrol,” he said. “Being out there with the people … that’s something I’ve missed the most since being in the office.
“I still like to go out on calls with the guys once in a while. But I like to think I’m a good boss … I step back and ask them what they need. I pretty much leave them to do their work.”
Over the years, Smith said he’s seen and experienced things on the job people shouldn’t have to. He’s performed CPR on three infants or children. He’s pulled severely injured people from wrecked cars. He’s responded to murders and suicide calls. He’s spent holidays working emergency cases.
Smith and his staff worked the 2020 Christmas Eve murder of Amanda Jean Hood. Tevin Hampton, 28, was arrested and charged with her murder.
In June, officers responded to Mueller after an employee shot several coworkers overnight, killing two and injuring two others. The suspected shooter, Andreas Deon Horton, was a 10-year Mueller employee. He was found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound while seated in his vehicle at a cemetery in Guntersville later the day of the shooting. A motive for the shooting was never uncovered.
Most recently, officers arrested Leslie Kay Sims in connection with the Nov. 5 murder of Jana Miller Chatman. Responding to what was initially thought to be a single-vehicle accident, officers discovered Chatman’s body outside her car on Dixie Dale Road. Sims was arrested Nov. 24 and confessed to the murder.
“I could sit here for hours and recount a lot of the bad stuff I’ve seen. The stuff that stays with you. And even then, I’d probably not hit on it all.
“But there has been a lot of good times too.
“Times when people stop you at Foodland and say they have seen me at the scene of a wreck and then seen me at the Christmas parade. I thank them all.”
Smith said he started out working nights on patrol. While he enjoyed his time on the road, he missed his family.
“It certainly meant taking time away from family,” Smith said. “I decided to move forward with my career to get on a day shift. I realized I needed to be a daddy to my daughter, too, and be there for her.”
A young department
Smith said he has no qualms about leaving his department right now.
“The guys here, we have great leadership,” Smith said. “I have no worries moving forward.
“We are a young department, but we do have some longtime members as well who mentor the younger, less experienced officers.
“They are a good group of guys. They work hard.”
Smith said during his tenure as chief, he has completed a checklist of tasks and goals he set for himself and the department.
“The department is in a good place,” he said. “I hope that I leave this department in better shape than I found it.
“We are really set well for the future. I have no worries for the future leadership.”
Future plans
While Smith has no immediate plans to continue working, he has fielded some job offers.
“I don’t have another job lined up at this point,” Smith said. “I’m going to take some time off.
“My wife has a laundry list of things for me to do.”
An avid fisherman, Smith participates in fishing tournaments when he can and can often be found on the water when time allows.
“I’ll certainly do some fishing. It’s been my getaway, my coping mechanism for all these years.
“I’ve enjoyed the ride. But from this point on, the Lord will lead me to where I’m supposed to be next.”
