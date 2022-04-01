Marshall County Child Advocacy Center and local law enforcement leaders gathered this week to learn from the best on how to care for the youngest and most defenseless.
Det. Michael Johnson is considered an ambassador for child advocacy. He is a founding member of the Collin County Children’s advocacy Center in Texas – one of the most advanced and successful CACs in the nation.
He brought his knowledge to Marshall County Thursday and Friday. A two-day multi-agency training session was held at LifePoint Church in Albertville, bringing together workers from the CAC, DHR, area police departments and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, said Valerie Clemons, CAC family advocate.
“We’ve gotten training from Det. Johnson in the past,” Clemons said. “There has been a lot of turnover in DHR and in law enforcement recently. It is time to do training with the law enforcement community.
“Det. Johnson is amazing and very motivating. We are super excited to have him here.”
Leslie Wright, CAC executive director, said local donations helped offset costs of bringing Johnson to Marshall County.
“One thing that really helped was a class at Solitude Baptist Church’s Golden Rule Daycare raised money to donate to us,” Wright said.
“The teachers talked to the students about giving to and helping others.
“The children did extra chores to raise money and decided to donate the money to the Child Advocacy Center. They raised about $600 for us.
“That donation came at a perfect time.”
Additionally, LifePoint donated their facility as a central meeting place for the event. Church of the Highlands provided lunch Thursday and Jennifer Bray of the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office provided lunch Friday.
“We have been very blessed,” Wright said.
The training is invaluable, she said, as working with abused – particularly sexually abused – children is difficult. The younger the child is, the more difficult it can be to communicate effectively with the child.
Wright said the objectives of the two-day training event are to understand how a multi-disciplinary team works together effectively; understanding victims and their caregiver dynamics from a law enforcement prospective; understanding what interviews, evidence, safety plan and more needs to be put in place and prioritizes; and to learn effective skills for interrogating/interviewing sex offenders.
“Thursday was spent talking about how it takes a team to protect a child and how and why we do what we do as a team,” Wright said.
“We also discussed investigative cooperation by watching a forensic interview and then dividing into teams to decide how to proceed with the case. It is good hands-on experience.
“Friday was spend understanding sex offenders … why sex offenders are different and cases involving sex offenders need to be worked and handled differently.”
About Johnson
Johnson has a lengthy law enforcement career.
He began his career in the Plano Texas Police Department in 1982, working as an undercover narcotics officer. He was assigned to the patrol division and was then transferred to the Criminal Investigations Unit and began investigating child abuse in 1986. In 2010, he retired from the police department to accept the newly formed position of Director of Youth Protection for the Boy Scouts of America.
He served on numerous national boards and task forces. He is a well-known national speaker who now takes his message to those who work closest with abused children.
He was also instrumental in the creation of sex offender legislation referred to as “Ashley’s Laws” in Texas.
Log onto www.detectivemike.com to learn more about Johnson.
To learn more
The Marshall County Child Advocacy Center always seeks donations to help pay for direct services to victims of child abuse and their families, including forensic interviews, therapy, family support and more. Donations may be made by check, made payable to the CAC and mailed to 1620 Railroad Ave., Guntersville, AL 35976. Venmo donations are also accepted and the Venmo account is @MarshallCAC.
For more information about the CAC, its work and what to do if you suspect child abuse, log onto their website at marshallcac.org.
