JACKSONVILLE -- Playing in their first Regional Final since 2000, the Geraldine Bulldogs faced a tough task in Top-10 ranked Plainview if they wanted to reach the State Final Four in Birmingham.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Bears showed why they were not just the top team in DeKalb County this season, but one of the best in the state, using depth, defense, and a pair of first half runs to down Geraldine, 76-50, in the 3A girls Northeast Regional Final.
"What an honor to be in the finals of Regionals," Geraldine coach Jamie Gilbert said. "It's a place Geraldine hadn't been in 22 years. This group of girls came into the area tournament with a record of 12-12, it was huge for us to be here. Definitely not the outcome we wanted, but what privilege and an honor to be here with these girls. They represented very well."
Out of the opening tip, it wasn't Gracey Johnson to lead the Bulldogs early, with Shelby Trester, the hero in the semifinals last week, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and helping Geraldine out to a 9-7 lead without Johnson scoring.
But the last four-plus minutes belonged to the Bears, as Plainview's pressure led to Geraldine turnovers, and transition baskets. Plainview closed the quarter on an 11-4 run, taking an 18-13 lead after one period.
The Bears kept that momentum going into the second, stretch the lead to nine after a 7-3 spurt made it 25-16 early in the period.
Then Johnson began to heat up, getting back to back baskets, and pulling the Bulldogs within five at 25-20. Despite having a player on her at all times, and often facing double and triple teams, as well as a number of hard fouls on drives and rebounds, Johnson still managed a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs. Over five games in the postseason, Johnson scored 164 points, just under 33 points per game when the season was on the line.
"She's played like that all year," Gilbert said of the senior standout, who will continue her playing career at Gadsden State. "She's gone down on some pretty hard knocks because of people double teaming her and things like that. That's the fight in the dog right there. Not the size of the dog, but the fight in the dog. Very proud of her for being able to come back."
In addition to Johnson, Trester had another strong game for Geraldine, scoring 12.
Unfortunately for Geraldine, 25-20 was as close as the Bulldogs got the rest of the game, as the Bears again closed a quarter strong. The Bears, who shot just under 60 percent from the field in the first half, including 6 of 12 on 3-point attempts, put some space between the two teams with a 15-5 run to close out the first half, and a 40-25 lead.
Plainview dashed any hopes of a second half comeback with a strong start to the second quarter that got the lead up to 21, then played out the final minutes with the reserves for the final margin.
Saydi Jackson paced the Bears with 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting to go with 11 rebounds, while the trio of Kami Sanders, Lauren Jimmerson, and Jocelyn Hatfield each scored 13 points.
The Bears now advance to the 3A State Final Four in Birmingham, which is set to start on March 1.
"They did a good job, hats off to Plainview," Gilbert added. "They played hard, and we knew it was going to be a boxing match, they just delivered more blows that we did at the end of the day. I'm proud of Coach Griggs and his girls."
Geraldine ends its season with a mark of 15-13 on the season, and will see big changes for next season with eight players set to graduate off this season's roster, including Johnson.
"There were downs," Gilbert said of the season. "There was some adversity that struck the team, but the girls didn't let that get to them. We battled over that, we battled through some sickness. Those eight seniors, just a great group of girls. Two of the seniors had never stepped on a basketball court before this season. I keep telling them they were as big a part of this as Gracey was as the shooter she is. We had to have girls practice, and they made the starters better. Some of those girls never got to see the a lot, but I couldn't be more proud of all eight seniors."
