Jean Taylor
Albertville
Mrs. Jean Taylor, 82, of Albertville, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Greg Brackenbury will give the eulogy. Bro. Ricky Smith will be officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Brent Maddox, of Guntersville; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Lisa Brackenbury, of Albertville, Jeff and Tami Brackenbury, of Washington, and Mike and Michelle Brackenbury, of Florida; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Randall Cook, and Kay and Butch Wills, all of Boaz, and Johnny Johns, of Hartselle; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Donna Sue Smith
Attalla
Donna Sue Smith, 59, of Attalla, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at New Friendship Cemetery-Arab. Rev. Richard Cline will officiate.
Donna is survived by her husband, Steve West; children, Brandon Bodie, Tangy Bodie and Samantha Bodie; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Eckles and Tina Stolz; brother, Donald E. Smith Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Robert Brodzinski
Albertville
Robert Brodzinski, 76, of Albertville, died May 1, 2022, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Brodzinski; a daughter, Krista Brodzinski; son, Frank Brodzinski (Christy); sister, Diane Garza; and two grandchildren.
Troy Joseph Bass
Guntersville
Troy Joseph Bass, 58, of Guntersville, died Friday, April 20, 2002, at his home.
A celebration of life was held May 3, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church in Guntersville. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Virgil “Bucky”
Norwood
Albertville
Virgil “Bucky” Norwood, 72, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Rev. Ron Hayes will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service
He is survived by his children, Tanya Norwood, Tennille Norwood and Jason Norwood; eight grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Connie Brown, Helen and Jack Norwood.
Blenda Gail Wright
Altoona
Blenda Gail Wright, 80, of Altoona, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Diversicare of Oneonta.
Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Liberty United Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment will follow in Liberty United Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Greg Gibbs officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McRae Funeral Home.
Ms. Wright is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Greg Gibbs, of Grant; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Joyce and Leonard Whitt, of Happy Hill, and Joan Fuqua, of Hokes Bluff; and a brother, Bill Brothers, of Sardis.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
