It seems hard to believe, but the high school football season will have reached the halfway point for many teams following the conclusion of this week’s games.
This week is jam-packed with local games, seeing seven of the area’s 10 teams playing host to their opponents.
With four weeks of games in the books, just two Sand Mountain teams remain undefeated, while two are still looking for their first win.
Austin (2-2, 2-0) at Albertville (1-3, 0-2)
Aggies return home after a grueling three-game road trip, looking to right the ship after a pair of tough defensive performances in the first half of region games against Florence and Sparkman, but seeing the offense come away with just seven points in those two games. Quarterback Reece Knight will make his second start in place of the injured Andy Howard.
After an 0-2 start, Austin has gotten its season back on track with a pair of tight wins in 7A Region 4, topping Sparkman in overtime, followed by last week’s win by 12 on the road at Florence, holding the two strong offenses to 35 points combined.
The Black Bears are 5-1 all-time against Albertville, including a 42-0 win last season. The Aggies last topped Austin back in 1985.
Boaz (1-3, 1-1) at Guntersville (4-0, 2-0)
After a tough 0-3 start to the season, the Pirates broke into the win column in a big way with a 55-0 win over Crossville in 5A Region 7 play.
Tristan Childers had a strong game for the Pirates in that win, totally 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, while Tyler Pierce shined through the air, finishing with 207 yards and three scores, two to top target Gavin Smart.
Guntersville stretched its region winning streak to 18 with a 40-6 romp over Douglas, using big plays to put the Eagles away.
The Wildcats had touchdowns of 72, 51, 26 and 18 yards on offense, while Evan Taylor scooped up a fumble and returned it unofficially 108 yards. Guntersville’s defense has given up just 13 points in four games.
The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 53-24-2, including a 45-17 win last year. Boaz last downed Guntersville in 2018.
Crossville (0-4, 0-2) at Sardis (1-2, 0-1)
Two teams looking to get the offense going will square off with each eyeing their first region win of the season.
Crossville has had tough sledding the last three weeks, getting shutout the last two games. The Lions offense did show signs of life against Boaz last week, rushing for over 200 yards, a season high, in the game, but seeing three lengthy scoring drives come up empty.
Sardis looks to snap a two-game skid after getting blanked at home by region champion contender Arab, 42-0. Sardis has scored just six points in its last two games, but its defense has played well in two of their three games.
Sardis leads the all-time series 32-27-1, grabbing a 44-22 win last season.
Crossville’s last win over Sardis, excluding a COVID forfeit win in 2020, came back in 2004.
Section (0-4, 0-2) at Fyffe (3-0, 2-0)
The top-ranked Red Devils continue to roll along, scoring 49 points in each of their last two games, while outscoring opponents 132-12 on the season. Logan Anderson had three touchdowns on three carries in last week’s win over Whitesburg Christian, while Fyffe rushed for 299 yards as a team on just 28 carries.
They’ll play host to a Section Lions team that after a pair of close defeats to open the season, have dropped the last two games by 20 points or more, including 35-6 last week at home against Sand Rock.
Fyffe has dominated historically against Section, leading the series 32-7, and winning the last meeting in 2019 by a 49-0 final.
Sylvania (2-1, 1-1) at Geraldine (3-1, 2-0)
A DeKalb County rivalry game with big stakes for the postseason, and two teams fresh off impressive wins last week.
Sylvania hosted Ohatchee, and rolled the Indians by a 42-14 final, their second win over a playoff team a season ago after they topped 3A semifinalist Saks in the opening game. In the two wins for the Rams, they’ve given up 20 points.
Geraldine looks to make it three-straight wins after putting the clamps on Hokes Bluff a week ago, 23-2.
Carlos Mann continued his big season with a pair of scores on the ground, while also picking off two passes on defense.
The all-time series between the Highway 75 foes is dead-even at 31-31-3 after the Rams took last season’s game by a 41-28 final.
Gaston (1-2, 0-1) at West End (3-1, 1-1)
The Patriots return home after a tough road loss at Southeastern last week, 21-14, a game in which they were held to under 125 yards of offense.
The West End defense continued its strong start to the season, getting a scoop and score from Thad Pearce in the second quarter. In West End’s three wins, the offense has averaged over 40 points per game.
Gaston comes in with two weeks to prepare for the Patriots, and comes in on a two-game losing skid, dropping games to Appalachian and Southeastern prior to the break. Gaston’s lone win came when they posted 64 points against Asbury in Week 0.
West End rolled last season, 53-8, and leads the series between the two schools, 26-16-1.
J.B. Pennington (3-1, 1-1) at Asbury (0-4, 0-2)
Asbury has been boom or bust on offense through four games this season, scoring 70 points in two of its games, while getting shut out in the other two. The Rams come in licking their wounds after a 66-0 loss at Susan Moore last week, being held to under 100 yards of offense.
They face a tall task in Pennington, who comes in at 3-1, that lone loss to last season’s 4A runner-up, Madison Academy. The Tigers rolled past Danville last week 36-7 to pick up their first region win of the season.
This is the first meeting between the schools.
