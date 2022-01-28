A Guntersville family has filed suit against the City of Guntersville six months after the death of their loved one in the city’s jail.
Travis Banks, 32, of Guntersville, died in July 2021 while in the custody of Guntersville Police. According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, Banks was an inmate at the jail when he began trying to harm himself while in a cell. Officers moved him downstairs to an area allowing them to more closely monitor him. He became unresponsive and was transported by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center North where he was later declared dead. Peterson called for a special investigation to be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations.
Jessica Banks is the mother of Travis Banks’ three children and his partner. She claims neither the police department, county coroner nor city officials have given the family answers as to what happened July 31, 2021.
Jessica is suing the City of Guntersville citing inadequate medical care, deprivation of life, supervisory liability, negligent supervision/training and municipal liability.
Jessica said Travis had been arrested several times in the past, but he always let family know through a phone call. This time was different, and the family did not receive a call from him or police, nor did they know he was arrested or in the jail.
Even worse, she said, police did not notify the family of Travis’ death.
Family members claim they heard of Travis’ death “through the grapevine” and not from police.
Jessica claims the family has questioned the circumstances around Travis’ arrest and subsequent death but have been stonewalled at every turn.
They don’t know why he was arrested, do not have a copy of his arrest report, nor do they have an autopsy report, Jessica said. His death certificate states the cause of death as “pending,” she said.
Travis Banks had been diagnosed with mental illness and local police were aware of his diagnoses. The family claims they should have been notified of Travis Banks’ arrest and incarceration due to the mental health issues.
The family’s attorney, Jonathan F. Austin, has also requested video footage from Travis Banks’ arrest and incarceration be released to the family, but so far, the requests have not been granted.
At the time of Travis Banks’ death, Peterson said requests to see bodycam footage is handled on a case-by-case basis.
“Each case is considered on an individual basis,” he said. “It all depends on the circumstances. If it is deemed necessary or helpful to release the footage, we will do so in private only to the family or those directly connected to the case. Footage won’t be shown to the general public or just anyone asking to see it.”
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials investigated the case at Peterson’s request. According to the family’s attorneys, ALEA has closed the case but officials have not released any reports to the family.
At the time of Travis Banks’ death, Peterson said an investigation was ongoing.
“After the inmate’s death, we called in the SBI to conduct a third-party investigation just as a precaution,” Peterson said. “I’m not saying there is any type of criminal activity reported nor is there anything being hidden. It is a way to maintain impartiality in the investigation.
“I would be remiss in releasing information as truth without the entire investigation being completed.
“An investigation such as this takes time. It is a process. Too often, people want answers in an hour like they see on TV. That’s not real life.
“We are at the mercy of the SBI and the Department of Forensic Sciences. It is a matter of mathematics. They are responsible for cases from across the state, not just this one case from Guntersville.”
The family will hold a candlelight vigil for Travis Banks on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. outside the Guntersville City Jail.
