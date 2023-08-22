Man charged after standoff in Boaz

A domestic violence call turned into a standoff with a suspect, prompting multiple agencies to respond and search for the suspect Sunday in Boaz.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Willie Orr, a Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Douglas Police officer responded to a domestic disturbance between a male and female on Carnes Road in Boaz.
While travelling to the scene, Orr said officers were notified the male subject was armed and had fired a shot into the ceiling of the home and ran outside. Dispatchers were on the phone with the caller and continued to hear more gunshots fired.
Upon arrival, Orr said officers spoke to the female caller. She reported she and her fiancé – later identified as 21-year-old Matthew David Harden - had gotten into a verbal argument and he shoved her.
She further stated Harden armed himself with a handgun, and shot into the home’s ceiling, all while their three children – all under the age of 5 years old – were in the home.
Orr said officers began searching outside for Harden, requesting assistance from Boaz, Albertville and Sardis police departments and K-9 units from Boaz and Albertville.
Officers established a perimeter after hearing three additional gunshots and called for drone assistance from Guntersville Police.
While the drone was in the air, Orr said officers heard another gunshot coming from a nearby wooded area.
Additional deputies responded to the scene and notified neighbors in a nearby home to shelter in place and not exit their home.
Orr said officers heard movement in the woods behind the victim’s home and gave commands to Harden to exit the woods. He eventually complied with officers’ commands and was taken into custody without further incident.
Harden was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence/menacing; third-degree domestic violence/harassment; third-degree domestic violence/reckless endangerment; public intoxication; and reckless endangerment, Orr said.
He was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was later released after posting $18,500 in bond.
