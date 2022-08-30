Part of the Guntersville Electric Board’s job is keeping the power lines clear of branches and debris. When lines are too far to reach with their bucket trucks or other equipment, that’s when they call in some air support to take over.
Last Wednesday, the electric board contracted a helicopter with a large, multi-blade cutting head suspended beneath it to cut several hard-to-reach right-of-ways around town.
Electric Board manager Jason Kirkland said the work is expensive – about $2,500 an hour – but those hard-to-reach right-of-ways are practically impossible for the utility’s in-house crew to trim as many are on steep mountainsides or had a ravine running through the right-of-way.
He said the work done last week should keep the lines clear for about 5 years before needing to be trimmed again.
Guntersville Electric maintains about 300 miles of right-of-way.
“On the accountant’s books, it shows up as right-of-way maintenance,” Kirkland said of the expense. “But it is really an investment in reliability at the end of the day.”
Keeping rights-of-way clear of limbs and woody debris is critical to the operation of a power utility. During storms and windows, falling limbs can knock out power.
HLH Airborne Power Line Services out of Calhoun, Georgia, was the contractor. The company had cut right-of-way in Scottsboro the day before and were going to Arab the day after working in Guntersville.
Tom Carson was the pilot. He’s been with HLH for 5 years but has been flying this type of work since 2008.
He explained that the saw is suspended on a metal pole, not a rope or cable.
“It’s basically a lawn mower engine that powers it,” he said. A remote inside the cockpit turns the saw on and off as well as increases the power.
Carson said the pilot can feel everything the saw is doing. An MD 500 helicopter was used to fly the cutter.
Guntersville Electric has a 5-person in-house right-of-way crew that takes care of most of its right-of-way maintenance, headed by supervisor Gil Summerlin. They run two woodland tractors as well as other equipment.
Guntersville Police were involved in last Wednesday’s operation along with the electric board to help stop traffic whenever the helicopter crossed over a roadway.
