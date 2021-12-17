Hazel Mae Milligan Pounds
Formerly of Albertville
Hazel Mae Milligan Pounds lost her battle to end-stage lung disease Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at the age of 82 in the company of her daughter at her home in Gardendale, Alabama.
Hazel was born to Grace Dean Johnson on April 7, 1939 in Georgia. She was the second oldest of four, all raised in Marshall County, Alabama. She married Millard Sparks in 1953 and started a family with their daughter and settled in Albertville, Alabama. She later moved to Grant, where she owned, managed, and worked as a beautician at Hazel’s Beauty Shop. She married Billy Pounds in 1971 and moved to Birmingham in 1987. She later retired from their car dealership, Billy Pounds Motors, in Birmingham that she helped build and grow until her retirement in 1998. She recently moved from her home of 30 years on Bluff Park in Hoover to a retirement village in Gardendale. She was out-going, good-humored, and loving. During retirement she enjoyed catching up with friends and family, enjoying her favorite shows on television, and word-find puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter, Julia Sparks Nelms; granddaughter, Laurie Lee Nelms Langlois (Daniel); grandson, Samuel Wayne Nelms (Sierra); three great-grandsons, Camden, Jasper, and Mason; two great-granddaughters, Emma Grace and Madison; and beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Grace Dean Johnson; stepfather, Thomas Johnson; her sisters, Helen Weeks and Linda Beam; her brother, Elder Milligan; and her son-in-law, Larry Wayne Nelms.
The cremation took place on November 19th, 2021 at Lemley Funeral Chapel in Oneonta. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at Lemley Funeral Chapel in Oneonta on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. She will be laid to rest that evening with her mother at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Albertville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you treat yourself out to dinner.
Bernice “Bunny” Plummer
Alma, Mich.
Bernice “Bunny” Plummer, 93, was born Oct. 31, 1928 in Birmingham, Alabama, and died on Dec. 14, 2021, in Alma, Michigan.
Loving mother of Joseph E. Plummer and William J. Plummer, granny to Nicole, Samantha, Sarah, Willow and Josh, and great-granny to Jack. She is also survived by her brother, John Henry (Virginia) Finley of Boaz, Alabama, as well as by many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward J. Plummer, on November 26, 2004, as well as by her parents, William S. and Leola Finley, her sister, Kathryn Lemerle Finley, and brothers, Wilbur, Thomas, Arthur, Charles and Samuel Finley.
Bunny was co-founder of (Fellowship) Pathway Baptist Church in Oxford, Michigan, and a member of Columbia Avenue Baptist Church in Pontiac, Michigan, since 1958. She was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1967 and was five times Past Matron. She was also a member of Daughter of the Nile.
Bunny wrote: “At my request there will be no funeral or memorial. I will be cremated and my ashes will be placed beside Ed in Hadley. In lieu of flowers, go have a good lunch.”
To leave an online condolence please visit www.LynchandSonsOxford.com
Claudia Worden
Albertville
Claudia Worden, 71, of Albertville, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Albertville Health and Rehab.
Her funeral service was Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter.
She is survived by her sisters and brother, Suzanne Eddy, Mary Jo Tillman, Sandra Clark, Brenda Eddy and Mark Chiaverini; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
David Painter
Crossville
David Painter, 82, of Crossville, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Diversicare in Boaz.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery at Painter. Rev. Chris Andrews will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 Saturday morning before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Painter; daughter, Melissa Vandergriff (Mike); sons, Bryan Painter (Katrina) and Kevin Painter (Rebecca); five grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.
David Ronal Charles
Guntersville
David Ronal Charles, 77, of Guntersville, died Dec. 15, 2021, at his home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Russell Dorsett officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Edna Charles; son, Michael (Spring) Charles; and two grandchildren.
Donna Jean Jolley
Boaz
Donna Jean Jolley, 72, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Highmound Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Paul Kelley and Rev. Mark Jones will officiate the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Jolley, Sheryl Camp (Larry), Kelly Jones (Walter), Kim Rose and Marcia Britnell (Guy); sister, Lane Bell; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Erskine Henry
Bridges
Guntersville
Erskine Henry Bridges, 89, of Guntersville, died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A graveside service was Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Gary Swords officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his sons, Brad Bridges (Sharon), Mike Bridges, and Kenny Bridges (Allene); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Gregory Shane Boone
Boaz
Gregory Shane Boone, 53, of Boaz, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UAB Hospital.
His funeral service was Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Whitesboro Cemetery. Rev. Donnie Kennedy and Rev. Alan Hallmark officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Boone; sons, Allen and Joseph Boone; one granddaughter; mother, Evelyn Boone; and brothers, Eddie Wayne Boone, Randy Joe Boone and Rodney Boone.
Rusty Richardson
Boaz
Rusty Richardson, 32, of Boaz, died Dec. 13, 2021.
Services were Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dustin Taylor officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Richardson; daughter, Lucy Richardson; son, Mason Richardson; parents, J.D. “Buddy” and Shelly Richardson; sisters-in-law, Kaa-La McCormick (Jacob), Amber Bell (Cody) and Mendy Richardson (Willie); brother, Willie Richardson (Mendy); brother-in-law, Rusty Self (Gabby); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sherwon Hunt
Boaz
Sherwon Hunt, 88, of Boaz, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home.
His funeral service was Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Chuck Knight officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Nell Hunt; children, Mitchell Hunt (Beth), Annette Smith (David) and Tara Corker (Sean); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nephews; and sister; Freida Cathers.
Willie Sue Nichols
Albertville
Willie Sue Nichols, 60, of Albertville, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services as planned. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Justin Lowery (Holly); one granddaughter; and brother, Chris Silas (Amy).
Rachel Humphrey Sims
Boaz
Rachael Humphrey Sims, 45, of, Boaz, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Newnan, Georgia.
Funeral service was Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Walker officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Sims, of Boaz; daughters and son-in-law, Hunter and Samuel Terry, of Enterprise, and Brianna Sims, of Boaz; two granddaughters; parents, Louie and Patricia Humphrey, of Attalla; sister-in-law, Tammy Brothers (Tommy Fredrick), of Boaz; and two nieces.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Cancer Centers of America, 600 Parkway North, Newnan, GA 30265.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
