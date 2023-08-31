Police in Boaz are searching for a suspect who sparked a lockdown at Snead State Community College Thursday night.
According to Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie, a homeowner living near Snead State spotted an intruder on their property and fired warning shots into the ground.
The shots fired sparked a lockdown at Snead State, including text and email messages to parents and students urging them to remain indoors and away from windows.
Other officials report games at the Boaz Rec Center were immediately shut down and parents are evacuating the ballfields.
Some Facebook posts indicate students working the concession stand have been put in lockdown as well as a precaution. Other posts report hearing three gunshots in rapid succession.
Abercrombie said numerous officers are in the city looking for the intruder on foot.
