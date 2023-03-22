LIVINGSTON — West Alabama’s softball pitcher Madison Wright, a former Douglas and Snead State star, continues to shine as she threw a perfect game in game two of a doubleheader against Lee University.
The Tigers pounded out eight home runs on the day against the Flames to claim the 7-6 win in game one and the 15-0 shutout in game two Saturday, March 18 at UWA Softball Complex.
The Tigers improved to 18-7 overall and are now 10-4 in GSC play. The Flames dropped to 6-19 overall and are 3-8 in the conference.
Game one
The Tigers pounded out 11 hits, four being home runs, in game one of the doubleheader to claim the 7-6 win over the Flames.
Riley Sullivan hit a solo shot and a two-run homer for the Tigers, who rallied from a 6-3 deficit to grab the victory.
Game two
Wright, a junior, threw a perfect game in a five-inning run-rule win over Lee in game two of the doubleheader. The Tigers had 10 hits and four home runs in the 15-0 shutout over the Flames.
Wright retired all 15 batters she faced through five innings, striking out seven of them. This was Wright’s second no-hitter this season and first perfect game.
All four bombs hit in game two were two-run homers. Taylor Clegg hit two home runs.
Wright (11-5) has pitched 97 innings and has a 2.16 ERA, ranking third in the GSC. She has given up 30 earned runs. She ranks second in strikeouts in the conference with 100.
Wright is ranked in multiple categories in the conference.
She ranks second in opposing batting average, innings pitched, batters struck out, batters struck out looking and saves. She ranks third in victories.
