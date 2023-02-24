There was something about the countryside as it glinted under a fiery sunset that reminded James Young of home. The year was 1943. Flying high above the Lombardy region of Italy in his B-24 bomber, James found himself entranced by the greening mountains to the north as they rose to meet the clouds. Though rugged and daunting, they nevertheless put him in mind of the foothills that spill into North Alabama. In the sprawling valleys around the mountains, the sun-washed fields appeared ready for harvest. Not so different, he supposed, than the very farmland where he was raised outside of Boaz.
The youngest of James Sr. and Lily’s eight children, James Jr. was born on January 24, 1923. In the thick of the Great Depression, the Youngs, like all rural families across the nation, had to forge a living with their hands, reliant only upon their faith and the land itself.
“We were all really close,” James recalls of his eight siblings.
He is the last living of the brothers and sisters, but he could never forget the sacrifices the whole family made in those days. How his oldest sister, Myrtle, became a schoolteacher and freely shared her $65 a month income to help the family. He remembers his brother, Gerald, a fellow veteran, who farmed hard as a young man and even long after the Depression ended. He remembers his brothers Harold and Bill, and the years they invested in Young Supply, their lumber and hardware store and community fixture in downtown Boaz. He remembers Bill and his wife, Clara, often letting him stay with them for the weekend to help his parents with the childrearing load.
As the youngest boy, the youngest of the family even, there was never a moment when he wasn’t being cared for and even occasionally pampered by his sisters Eula, Gertrude and Louise (my grandmother). There are stories of cold nights around the fireplace and unforgettable Christmases together. Long summer evenings where the family yard and surrounding woods were enchanted with the laughter of children and grandchildren.
Turning 100
It is January, a few days before James’s 100th birthday, and the two of us are sitting in the den of his house at his farm in Aurora. His son, Arthur, along with grandson, Jaimie, are outside repairing a fence on this unusually warm January day. Inside, Leah, Jaimie’s wife, is there to offer any assistance she can to the man they all call Paw. The whole house is enlivened with her little ones, James’s great-great grandchildren.
On the walls around us are paintings and posters of old World War Two planes; the B-24 bomber stands out among them, with its trademark muscular frame and the shark-teeth grimace painted on the nose. From the ceiling, a replica of that very aircraft hangs over our heads.
“That’s the one I flew,” he says pointing. “It looked a little different then.”
The slow-peaceful childhood he remembers would soon end in 1943 as Uncle James enlisted in the Army Air Corps. It was mid-way through the mayhem of World War Two, and the Young family had already become too familiar with the hardships thereof. James’s brother Gerald and his brother-in-law J.O. (my grandfather), were already at war: J.O. served as a Marine in the Pacific theater, and Gerald served as an Army infantryman and cook in northern Italy, a tour of duty through which he would eventually survive the Battle of Anzio.
Uncle James and his childhood friend Ronald Hamby enlisted in the Air Corps at the same time. Ronald took the route of flying the P-51 Mustang while James chose to fly bombers, hoping the experience and training would lead to a career as a commercial pilot once the war was over.
After completing basic training at Ft. McClellan, it was on to final flight training at Camp Pickett. A three-week journey on the U.S.S. West Point awaited them, then finally the war front in Italy. Uncle James recalls the journey across the Atlantic taking so long because the ship was having to constantly out-maneuver Germany’s infamous submarine fleet, Hitler’s Wolfpack.
Fighting in Europe
Soon after he arrived in Europe, James stayed reconnected with his brother Gerald, but the reunion wouldn’t last long. The skies called.
Flying the B-24 first as a co-pilot, and then later as first pilot, James became an integral part of thirty-one missions that took him all over Italy and North Africa. The Air Corps at the time was in its infancy, but, as a result of its success and the valor of its men, it later became a military branch unto itself – the United States Air Force.
The war churned on with few breaks. Though Allied forces had mostly driven out the Luftwaffe from the Italian skies, dog fights were common. The P-51 fighter pilots were tasked with guarding the bombers and eliminating any German air threat that came their way.
“We flew a mission every third day, almost no matter what,” James recalls.
He faced so many harrowing moments he can’t pick the worst.
“But I remember on more than one occasion getting hit with flak and the windows of the B-24 shattering into a million pieces,” he says. “The P-51s, though, they kept us mostly clear. They rarely ever let the enemy get anywhere near us.”
Beside Uncle James’s recliner are a series of old black and white photos from various eras of his life. Among them, a young man in a bomber jacket and aviator goggles squints back at us.
“That’s Ronald Hamby,” he says. “When I came back home after the war, I was glad it was all over with. But it never affected me too badly afterwards. For Ronald, it was different.”
Ronald won the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery as a P-51 fighter pilot. But James recalls the toll the war took on his friend’s nerves. “All that went into receiving that award, the things he saw and had to experience, it really stayed with him and affected him for much of his life.”
Remembering ‘great men’
Uncle James grows teary-eyed, his voice cracking as he recollects those with whom he served.
“They were great,” he says. “Great pilots and great men.”
Far from home and exhausted under the burden of war, he remembers the flights back to base after the many successful but grueling missions. The land beyond his window in the plane would unfold in certain splendor. The sheer beauty of the mountains and vales that gave way to meandering coastlines where the Mediterranean lay sparkling.
He found an inherent comfort in that scenery. With a little imagination, he could transpose the memories of home onto the landscape below. Farmers in their fields would remind him of folks from back in Etowah County who were perhaps likewise tending their crops.
After the war, Uncle James and his brother Gerald returned home. Under the GI Bill, James graduated from Auburn University. When the plan of becoming a commercial pilot did not immediately pan out, he moonlighted as an agriscience teacher in Cherokee County. One year of teaching was enough for him to decide it wasn’t his calling, so he found a flying job as a “spray pilot” for the United States Department of Agriculture.
While spraying crops in Georgia, he met a young woman form Charleston, South Carolina, Nell Mackenzie, who would become his wife. They eventually settled down in Boaz where James worked thirty-one years for ALFA while farming cattle and raising his three sons, Arthur, Will, and the late Mart Young. He and Nell were married for fifty-three years before her death in 2005.
Though his combat duty ended after World War Two, James continued his service with the Air Force Reserves from which he eventually retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Celebrating at home
It’s the celebration of his 100th birthday and Uncle James stands at the head of a table at the Jimmy Harris VFW Post 6837 in Boaz. Wearing a blazer coat and tie, he appears as distinguished as we’ve all known and remembered him.
Yes, he moves a little slower these days, but still with aplomb and agility that betray a much younger man. As family and friends arrive, Uncle James makes the effort to greet each one at the door with a handshake or a hug.
The party itself is the result of the work and planning of a host of loving conspirators made up of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Some drove only a few minutes to get here; many others arrived from all over the Southeast. In his humility,
Uncle James might admit he doesn’t like for people to make a fuss over him, but he graciously obliges every hug and every conversation.
The hall soon bustles with a familiar exuberance. An undeniable energy emanates from the gaggle of great grandchildren and great-great nephews and nieces who are running about, including my own two children. Uncle James poses for pictures without complaint, his lap full of all these little ones.
One hundred years is hard to conceptualize. A century of life marked by joy and sorrow, loss and triumph, bravery and honor. Everyone applauds as representatives from the Jimmy Harris Post present Uncle James with a plaque recognizing his service to his country.
I do my best to listen in on the conversations of people that span the several generations represented here; foremost are the affirmations of Uncle James’s greatest attributes: his gentleness and positivity. The little and big sacrifices of kindness he’s made for so many. An inspiration that still soars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.