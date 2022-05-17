Kathryn Reed spent many years in Albertville as an educator, principal and civic activist.
To help relax, she took up gardening and became a member of the Greenlawn Garden Club.
The club recognized Reed as the last remaining founding member in a special ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Albertville Public Library.
Club members revamped the Williamsburg Garden Reed helped create several years ago at the library and renamed the garden Kathryn’s Garden in Reed’s honor.
“My mother was a gardener,” Reed said. “The garden club decided to build a garden. We worked every week to make it happen and to keep it up.”
Reed was one of a small group of women who built the original garden in the style of a traditional Williamsburg garden – featuring brick walkways, symmetrical plantings and surrounded by a low brick wall. The original committee included Reed, Audrey Bonds, Ann Taylor, Betty Breland, Joyce Bollinger and Clara Thompson.
“I can’t even express how I feel,” Reed said of the garden’s renaming in her honor.
“It is wonderful. I think this garden is so wonderful … so beautiful.”
Nancy Stone, past president of the garden club, said the city council supported the club’s efforts to revive the garden located at the rear of the Albertville Public Library.
“City Workers cleaned up the park with us,” she said. “The library staff was very accommodating. Marvin’s donated many of the plants you see.”
Stone presented Reed with a music box inscribed with the names of the Williamsburg garden founding members.
Reed read a short statement, saying, “From the bottom of my heart I want to thank those who planned this even and worked so hard to make this garden so beautiful. I was part of a special group of women who had the vision and created the first Williamsburg Garden for this space. They would all be thrilled to see it now!”
During a short ceremony, Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea called Reed a trailblazer.
“It is a great day to honor this young lady,” Honea said. “We appreciate her commitment over the years to our city.
“She is a true trailblazer. She set the trails for us all to follow.”
Incoming garden club President Reba Cofield said Reed was part of a special group.
“From the bottom of my heart, we thank you.
“You were part of a special group with a vision for this space. It is all so very special to me.”
Joy Moore, Reed’s daughter, said while Reed isn’t able to visit Albertville often, she remains an inspiration to many.
“It is nice to be back and see all her friends and glance back at all she achieved in life,” Moore said. “She inspires us.
“She believed in community spirit and all the children she taught. She was just a great role model to so many.”
